Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance' Documentary TV Schedule, Live Stream and Preview

Kent Smith/Getty Images

One of the most anticipated sports documentaries in recent history is set to premiere Sunday night.

The Last Dance, a 10-part series focusing on Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98 will air Parts 1 and 2 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, with an edited version showing on ESPN2 at the same time.

Schedule

Sunday, April 19: Episodes 1 and 2, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2 (edited) and streaming on the ESPN app

Sunday, April 26: Episodes 3 and 4, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2 (edited) and streaming on the ESPN app

Sunday, May 3: Episodes 5 and 6, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2 (edited) and streaming on the ESPN app

Sunday, May 10: Episodes 7 and 8, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2 (edited) and streaming on the ESPN app

Sunday, May 17: Episodes 9 and 10 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2 (edited) and streaming on the ESPN app

Outside of the United States, episodes will be available on Netflix on the Monday after they air on ESPN.

Directed by Jason Hehir and produced by Michael Tollin, the series presents and epic and unprecedented look at the final days of the Jordan era in Chicago, told through never-before-seen footage and new interviews with Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, Barack Obama, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Pat Riley, Justin Timberlake, Bob Costas, Patrick Ewing and, most importantly, Jordan himself.

The NBA legend has mostly gone quiet since his playing days, even as he remains the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Now Jordan will get a chance to share his side of the story behind the Bulls dynasty.

Almost as impressive as the series itself is how it all came together.

Once it became clear that the 1997-98 season would be the final title defense by a Chicago team anchored by Jordan, Pippen and Rodman, the former was reportedly approached by the then-head of NBA Entertainment Adam Silver, who suggested allowing a film crew document the season.

The catch, as reported by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne: the footage would never reach the public until both Silver and Jordan gave mutual consent.

Finally, in 2016, after Silver had become NBA commissioner, Jordan gave his blessing. Hehir and Tollin went to work, poring over 10,000 hours of footage and recording even more in present-day interviews.

The resulting series would take four years to finish, and even that was ahead of schedule. ESPN moved up the air date of The Last Dance from June to April as the coronavirus pandemic put all live sports on hold.

It's been 22 years since Jordan and the Bulls won their sixth and final NBA title. Now the public will finally get to see the full story.