Simon Pagenaud Earns 2nd Virtual IndyCar Win with Twin Ring Motegi Victory

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 18, 2020

Simon Pagenaud waves before the IndyCar auto race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Madison, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Simon Pagenaud is on a roll in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

The Team Penske driver came out on top at a virtual version of the Twin Ring Motegi course in Japan on Saturday, notching a second straight victory in the competition:

Pagenaud previously won at virtual Michigan International Speedway last week:

And the 35-year-old was rewarded for his efforts:

Even though the iRacing event took place from the comforts of his own home, Pagenaud donned his fire suit as if he were actually inside his car.

Saturday's race was tense in the last 10 laps:

Scott Dixon (second), fellow Penske driver Will Power (third) and Marcus Ericsson (fourth) finished behind Pagenaud.

Pagenaud finished second in the 2019 IndyCar Series after earning back-to-back titles in 2016 and '17.

Pagenaud is also the reigning Indianapolis 500 champion.

