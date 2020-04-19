NFL Draft 2020 Rumors: Latest Buzz on Tua Tagovailoa, Jets, Broncos Trade, More

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The NFL draft is arguably the most important event in the offseason. At the same time, it also represents one of the biggest crapshoots in professional sports. Predicting whether a college standout can succeed in the NFL is anything but an exact science, and while some gambles pay off, others most certainly do not.

One of the biggest boom-or-bust prospects in this year's draft is Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. While he has all the physical tools to become an elite signal-caller at the next level, he also has an extensive injury history that will concern some NFL decision-makers.

The biggest area of worry with Tagovailoa is the dislocated and fractured hip he suffered this past season. It could cause Tagovailoa to slide in the first round, whereas a healthy Tagovailoa might vie with LSU's Joe Burrow to be the first player off the board.

Teams will be more willing to take a risk later in the first round than in the top five. That could lead to a playoff-caliber team like the New England Patriots hitting big on a future franchise signal-caller.

"You hear people in the league saying he could fall, and everybody is doing their due diligence, including the Patriots," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. told WEEI's Ordway, Merloni & Fauria recently.

Falling to a team like the New England Patriots could be the best-case scenario for Tagovailoa. New England is in the market for a long-term starter after losing Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. With Jarrett Stidham and journeyman Brian Hoyer on the roster, however, it wouldn't need to rush Tagovialoa into action.

By dropping in the draft, Tagovailoa could end up in a situation wherein he can fully recover and acclimate to the NFL before taking the playing field.

Jets Leaning Toward an Offensive Tackle?

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The New York Jets won't be in the market for Tagovailoa, as they are still feeling out 2018 first-round pick Sam Darnold. The USC product has shown flashes of greatness in his two NFL campaigns, but he has also struggled to stay healthy and because of poor decision-making.

It's difficult for the Jets to know exactly what they have in Darnold because they haven't exactly given him a high-end supporting case. That could start to change in 2020, as they have already added the likes of center Connor McGovern and wideout Breshad Perriman to the mix. Armed with the 11th pick in the draft, New York can bring in another premier offensive piece Thursday.

The Jets still lack a true No. 1 wideout, so a prospect like Alabama's Jerry Jeudy or Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb would make plenty of sense at No. 11. However, New York appears to be settling in on an offensive tackle instead.

"With the 11th overall pick, the Jets could have their choice of any wideout in the draft, but the sense around the league is they are leaning toward an offensive tackle," ESPN's Rich Cimini wrote. "The rebuilt line still needs an anchor, a long-term bodyguard for Darnold, but there are some in the scouting community who believe the best way to help a young quarterback is to give him an elite receiver."

While addressing either position would be smart, the Jets may indeed be better off targeting a tackle in Round 1. This is perceived to be one of the deepest receiver classes in recent memory—meaning New York has a better chance of finding a No. 1 receiver than a franchise tackle in Round 2.

Broncos, Falcons Looking to Trade Up

The threat of New York taking a wideout at No. 11 is real, which could lead receiver-needy teams to try getting ahead of the Jets in the draft order. The Denver Broncos already appear to be contemplating that very move.

According to Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller, the Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons are both looking to trade up in the draft—Denver for a receiver, and Atlanta for a defender.

"The Falcons should call the Jaguars and get to No. 9 for [Florida cornerback CJ] Henderson," Miller wrote. "The Broncos should trade to No. 10 (Browns) for [Alabama wideout] Jerry Jeudy. Both teams would be instantly better, and the draft capital they'll have to give up wouldn't be that great."

Of those proposed trades, Denver's may be the easiest to pull off. While the Cleveland Browns desperately need to add a new left tackle, there have been rumors that they are willing to trade down and take Boise State's Ezra Cleveland.

"I mentioned this a few weeks ago, but a trade back for OT Ezra Cleveland would be the least surprising move on draft day," The Athletic's Dane Brugler tweeted.

Expect the Browns to be a popular trade candidate for teams looking to move into the top 10.