NBA Free Agents 2020: Rumors, Predictions on Andre Drummond, DeMar DeRozan, More

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

While the future of the 2019-20 NBA season remains up in the air, the march toward the 2020 offseason continues. At some point, the free-agent market will open, and teams will begin resetting for the 2020-21 season.

For many teams, the retooling process will involve a wait-and-see approach. There's no telling exactly which players will be available, as many of them have player options for 2020. As players opt in or opt out, roster holes and free-agent options will emerge.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, for example, must wait to see what center Andre Drummond is going to do. The 26-year-old was acquired in a trade from the Detroit Pistons in February and played just eight games with Cleveland before the NBA suspended play in March.

While the Cavaliers haven't gotten an extended look at Drummond, they presumably would like to keep him for the long term. The UConn product is both young and productive—he averaged 17.7 points and 15.2 rebounds this season—which is why the Cavs wanted him in the first place. For Cleveland, Drummond represents an upgrade over Tristan Thompson.

Fortunately, it appears that Drummond will return to Cleveland, and the Cavaliers are prepared for that scenario.

"According to multiple sources, Drummond picking up his option remains most likely," Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com wrote. "... The Cavs are fully prepared for the opt-in scenario, which would swallow up their cap space and limit other free agency activity. In their mind, there was no better player to spend on than Drummond."

Cleveland can try re-signing Thompson if Drummond ops out, but that probably isn't an option they will have to pursue.

Prediction: Drummond opts in, returns to Cleveland for 2020-21.

It Could Be Extension or Nothing for DeRozan

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

While Drummond appears likely to opt in with Cleveland, the same cannot be said for San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan. Instead, the 30-year-old seems eager to either sign an extension or test the free-agent market.

While DeRozan stands to make just under $28 million by opting in, that's not his preference, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes:

"If swingman DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs can't agree to an extension by the late June deadline, the four-time All-Star intends to decline his $27.7 million player option for next season to become an unrestricted free agent, league sources told Yahoo Sports."

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, DeRozan could be in store for an even bigger payday by testing the market. He was having a near-career year before play was stopped, averaging 22.2 points while shooting a remarkable 52.6 percent from the floor.

Even if DeRozan cannot find a bigger payday on the open market, he's likely to at least find a shot on a contender. The 27-36 Spurs aren't likely to offer him that next season at any price.

Prediction: DeRozan declines his option, hits free agency.

Pelicans Likely to Match Offers for Ingram

With the Cavaliers expected to have Drummond back next season, they are not likely to make a run at a high-priced free agent like New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.

According to Fedor, such a run won't be possible anyway.

"Multiple sources expect the New Orleans Pelicans to match any offer sheet," Fedor wrote. "So, that path, one that changed with the Drummond addition, is no longer available."

Ingram was acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade. While Davis was clearly the highlight of the deal, Ingram has been spectacular since arriving in New Orleans. This season, he has averaged 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in a little more than 34 minutes per game.

Ingram is likely to garner plenty of buzz as a restricted free agent, but the Pelicans would be wise to keep him. They have an exciting young core in Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson. Keeping it intact should be a priority.

Prediction: New Orleans matches all offers for Ingram.