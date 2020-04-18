4-Star PF Prospect Dontrez Styles Commits to UNC over Clemson, NC State

Peyton Williams/Getty Images

Four-star forward Dontrez Styles announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels during a video call with 247Sports' Evan Daniels on Saturday:

Styles disclosed that the opportunity to play under Hall of Fame head coach Roy Williams was one of the deciding factors.

"It's close to home," he continued. "My parents can come watch me play. I feel like that's the best place for me to develop and get to the next level."

Styles is from Kinston, North Carolina, and 247Sports ranks him as the best in-state 2021 prospect. The 6'6", 205-pounder received 14 total offers and selected UNC over the likes of Clemson, Maryland, NC State and Pittsburgh.

"Some people say [North Carolina] came a little late, but for me, I know how Coach Roy comes a little slower anyway," Styles added to Daniels. "We've developed a great relationship over the past three weeks. It's been great just getting to know the coaching staff."

Daniels evaluated Styles on March 31 and projected him to become a Power Five starter:

"Styles is a versatile combo forward that plays with tremendous energy. Styles is quick off his feet, and an impressive all around athlete. At this stage, Styles is in between forward spots, although defensively he can guard both positions in college. He's a tremendous rebounder that uses his athleticism well in the paint.

"He plays hard, competes and attempts to block everything in the paint. He plays a tough, physical brand of basketball. Styles is a straight line driver and his ball handling and long-range shooting are areas for improvement. That said, he has gained confidence as a shooter from mid-range."

Per MaxPreps, Styles averaged 19.7 points and 11.0 rebounds across 30 games as a junior at Kinston High School in 2019-20.

Styles becomes the Tar Heels' first commit in the 2021 class.