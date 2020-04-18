Doctor: Laviska Shenault 100%, 'Looked Terrific' After Surgery Before NFL Draft

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Teams interested in selecting wide receiver Laviska Shenault in the 2020 NFL draft received good news about his recovery from core muscle surgery.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Shenault's doctor sent a letter to all 32 teams informing them the former Colorado star "looked terrific" going through football drills recently and will be fully recovered by April 25:

Rapoport reported in February that Shenault was going to have surgery on a core muscle injury that he played through during the 2019 season. His estimated recovery time after having the procedure was six to eight weeks.

Despite having the injury, Shenault participated in some drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Texas native tied for seventh among all wide receivers with 17 reps on the bench press and 32nd with an unofficial time of 4.58 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

In a loaded receiver class like the 2020 group, any potential injury concern could be devastating for a player's stock. B/R's Matt Miller has Shenault ranked as the No. 12 wideout with an overall grade of 83.

Shenault recorded 149 receptions, 1,943 yards and 10 touchdowns in 31 games at Colorado. He was named to the All-Pac-12 first team as a sophomore in 2018.