NBA Players Who Haven't Earned the Hype

5 of 6

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Can Andrew Wiggins revive his career with the Golden State Warriors? CEO Joe Lacob and head coach Steve Kerr seem to think so.

"We made the decision ... that Wiggins would be the better fit for us [than D'Angelo Russell]," Lacob told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. "And we think it's a great fit, actually."

Following a 30-point loss to the Rockets on Feb. 20, Kerr went so far as to call Wiggins "underrated":

"He's an excellent defender," he said. "... Now that I've seen him play, I feel like people have focused now the last couple years on everything Andrew can't do that they've forgotten all the things that he can do. People have said he's overrated now for a couple years. He's become underrated because you look at what he does, you look at his size, you look at the way he defends. Guy's a damn good NBA player, and it seems like people have forgotten that."

The 2014 No. 1 overall pick has played 454 regular-season games and more than 16,000 minutes. While he proved ill-equipped to be the Robin to Karl-Anthony Towns' Batman in Minnesota, he'll be no better than a third option behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in Golden State.

However, Wiggins' usage rate has never been below 22 percent. While he could focus on defense, off-ball movement, setting screens and camping out behind the three-point line in a lower-usage role, he is a career 33.2 percent shooter from deep who shouldn't attempt a high volume of such shots. He also finished a hideous 449th among 514 players in defensive real plus-minus in 2018-19, though he's improved to 196th in 2019-20.

In 2017-18, the Timberwolves won 47 games with Towns and Jimmy Butler as the closest things to Nos. 1 and 2 options Wiggins has experienced. He still ranked in the 77th percentile in usage and fell to the 25th percentile in points per shot attempt and ninth percentile in assist-to-usage ratio.

Kerr referred to Wiggins as an "excellent defender" but every metric, including the eye test, tells us otherwise. Kerr wants us to focus on what Wiggins can do, but those aren't the tools the Warriors need to compete and elevate the roster.

Instead of shifting Wiggins into a new role, the Warriors may attempt to package his contract with some valuable draft assets. Why not move a likely top-five pick in 2020 plus Minnesota's top-three-protected 2021 first-rounder for a player more suited to fill this role and vault them back into contention?

Giannis Antetokounmpo would be the obvious target. If Milwaukee trades the Greek Freak, Khris Middleton would be a great consolation prize. Other options could include Aaron Gordon or Myles Turner.

Wiggins should continue to develop as he reaches his prime (he is just 25 years old), but his skill set isn't what Golden State needs in 2020-21.