Bills GM Brandon Beane Says Giants' Dave Gettleman Smarter Than People Think

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2020

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on the field before a game against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field on October 20, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo beats Miami 31 to 21. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane believes New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman is fooling media members into thinking he isn't as smart or competent as he actually is.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take (h/t Dan Benton of Giants Wire) on Friday, Beane said the following about Gettleman, whom he worked with in the Carolina Panthers front office from 2013 to 2016: "Can't trust him. Dave's smart, man. He's throwing all the curveballs out there. He's actually pretty tech savvy. Don't let him fool you, in all seriousness."

Beane's comments came after he was asked about a photo of Gettleman's archaic-looking home NFL draft setup that went viral on Twitter:

Gettleman's desk was littered with papers and a single laptop, while Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco had a much cleaner, sleeker look, with six monitors on his desk.

All 32 NFL general managers will carry out the 2020 draft from their homes because the coronavirus pandemic is preventing teams from conducting the day's events from team facilities as usual.

        

Video Play Button

