NFL Scout: Anthony McFarland's Character 'Absolutely Atrocious,' 'Like a Child'

Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. runs with the ball against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Running back Anthony McFarland is hoping to hear his name called next week during the 2020 NFL Draft, but the former Maryland star didn't make a good impression on at least one team scout. 

Per The Athletic's Bob McGinn, an anonymous scout said his team took McFarland off the board because "his football character is absolutely atrocious" and he behaves "like a child."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

