NFL Scout: Anthony McFarland's Character 'Absolutely Atrocious,' 'Like a Child'April 18, 2020
Julio Cortez/Associated Press
Running back Anthony McFarland is hoping to hear his name called next week during the 2020 NFL Draft, but the former Maryland star didn't make a good impression on at least one team scout.
Per The Athletic's Bob McGinn, an anonymous scout said his team took McFarland off the board because "his football character is absolutely atrocious" and he behaves "like a child."
