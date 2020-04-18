Floyd Mayweather Photographed Biking Through LA with People Not Wearing a Mask

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Former five-division boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. was photographed on a bike ride in Los Angeles with a group of people while not wearing a face mask.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Mayweather and "around a dozen members of his entourage" took part in the ride, which also occurred multiple times throughout the week.

Although some members of the group were wearing masks, the 43-year-old Michigan native was not despite appearing to get within six feet of his friends, which is against CDC guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday he extended the city's quarantine requirements through May 15.

"But we have to stay at home for these next few weeks, we've extended that until May 15," he said. "But I do think, as we've all said, there is no light switch that will go on, this is more like a circuit breaker box and we have to have the ability to turn it all off again should we see outbreaks."

Garcetti also explained large-scale gatherings, such as sporting events, are unlikely in L.A. until at least 2021.

"It's difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon, so I think we should be prepared for that this year," he told Blitzer. "And public health officials have made very clear we have miles and miles to walk before we can be back in those environments."

Mayweather hasn't officially competed since a victory over UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017, but he hinted toward a comeback in a November post on Instagram.

All major boxing cards have been canceled or delayed indefinitely because of COVID-19, though.