NFL Won't Have Dress Code for Players During 2020 Draft Due to Coronavirus

Steve Helber/Associated Press

There won't be a formal dress code for prospects who take part in the 2020 NFL draft, which begins Thursday night in a virtual format.

"It's up to the individual players," an NFL spokesperson told TMZ Sports. "In previous years, players who did not attend the draft but appeared in interviews with NFL Network or ESPN generally wore suits."

Multiple celebrity tailors also confirmed to TMZ they haven't received the same volume of work they normally would leading up to a typical draft.

"At this time, none of the draftees I would normally have dressed for the occasion have committed to wearing a custom piece this year due to circumstances," one tailor said.

Another added: "Since it's a virtual draft this year, there will sadly be no need for suits."

The league announced the decision to move the draft from Las Vegas in early April because of the coronavirus pandemic. A memo sent to teams by Commissioner Roger Goodell called it an "environment unlike anything we have experienced before."

NFL chief information officer Michelle McKenna told Sam Farmer and Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times taking away the in-person aspects of the draft doesn't remove the pressure.

"We're doing it live," McKenna said. "It's not like we get to record it, and edit it, and make sure the sound and lighting is perfect. We're going straight to live. It's exciting, and very nerve-racking as well."

The fashion side of the draft is typically a player's chance to stand out from the crowd, and football fans have seen some crazy designs and wild color schemes over the years.

Some players will probably still get in the spirit while taking part in the draft from home, even though they won't get the chance to walk across the stage to greet Goodell.