2020 NFL Draft: Dream Fits for Each NFL Team

The NFL draft takes general managers on twists and turns through seven rounds, and at times, dreams come true.

Front-office executives spend weeks moving names around their big boards in hopes of seeing a handful of them available when they go on the clock.

With some planning, a little luck and maybe a trade, teams can land their preferred targets in every round.

As fanbases hope for the best this week, we'll choose one dream fit for each club. This isn't a mock draft. The selections below are potential early-round picks on Days 1 and 2. For the most part, each prospect addresses a roster need or fills a role that's become a point of focus this offseason.

For the sake of variety and realism, each player is only listed once and paired with a team that's in range to pick him.

