2020 NFL Draft: Dream Fits for Each NFL Team

2020 NFL Draft: Dream Fits for Each NFL TeamApril 22, 2020
The NFL draft takes general managers on twists and turns through seven rounds, and at times, dreams come true.
Front-office executives spend weeks moving names around their big boards in hopes of seeing a handful of them available when they go on the clock.
With some planning, a little luck and maybe a trade, teams can land their preferred targets in every round.
As fanbases hope for the best this week, we'll choose one dream fit for each club. This isn't a mock draft. The selections below are potential early-round picks on Days 1 and 2. For the most part, each prospect addresses a roster need or fills a role that's become a point of focus this offseason.
For the sake of variety and realism, each player is only listed once and paired with a team that's in range to pick him.
Arizona Cardinals: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
General manager Steve Keim won't rule out a wide receiver with the eighth overall pick, possibly setting up an Oklahoma reunion between CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Kyler Murray.
Nonetheless, Murray needs some pass protection, or else he won't have time to throw to anyone. In 2019, he took 48 sacks—tied for the most leaguewide. The Cardinals re-signed tackles D.J. Humphries and Marcus Gilbert this offseason, but the latter has missed 20 games over the last two campaigns because of hamstring and knee injuries—most notably a torn ACL.
Tristan Wirfs can slide into the right tackle spot and start Week 1. He's a physical lineman with a mean streak and a wrestling background. At the NFL Scouting Combine, the Iowa product answered a question about his fit in the pro level.
"I think I'm a tackle," Wirfs said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. "If somebody wants me to play guard, then that's fine with me. I just want to get on the field."
Because of his size (6'5", 320 lbs) and technical skill, he may excel as an interior blocker, which separates him from other tackles in the 2020 class. Guard J.R. Sweezy has one year left on his deal, so Wirfs could eventually slide inside if he has a rough start on the perimeter.
In a best-case scenario, Wirfs would have the ability to fill two spots on a Cardinals offensive line that ranked 26th in pass protection last season, per Football Outsiders.
Atlanta Falcons: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
It's a copycat league. Everyone saw the San Francisco 49ers defensive line wreak havoc last season, racking up 88 quarterback hurries, the second-most in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons can add another first-round talent to their front line.
According to ESPN's Vaughn McClure, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn tapped into his collegiate ties to do his homework on Javon Kinlaw.
"Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp told ESPN he has talked up the [6'5"], 324-pound Kinlaw to his good friend Quinn," McClure wrote. "When Muschamp was the head coach at the University of Florida, Quinn was his defensive coordinator in 2011 and 2012."
Kinlaw would line up alongside Grady Jarrett, who ranked second on the team in sacks (7.5) last season. The defensive tackle isn't a polished pass-rusher, but he has the frame and the power to develop into a consistent one-gap threat.
Over the last two years, Kinlaw has recorded 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. With some growth, he may demand double-teams because of his physical strength.
Atlanta signed Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency, and the edge-rusher is coming off his best pro year after recording 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss for the Los Angeles Rams. If Takkarist McKinley bursts through offensive lines the way he did over the 2018 and 2019 terms (10.5 sacks), the Falcons would have a promising four-man group.
Kinlaw may be the final component to a top-level defensive line primed to take down Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater within the NFC South.
Baltimore Ravens: WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame
In 2019, the Baltimore Ravens double-dipped at wide receiver, taking Marquise Brown (first round) and Miles Boykin (third round). According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, general manager Eric DeCosta isn't done with the position.
"A wide receiver will be under consideration with the 28th overall pick," Zrebiec wrote. "If the Ravens don't take one in the first round, they'll likely come out of Day 2 with at least one new target for Lamar Jackson."
The 2020 class is stocked with quality wide receiver talent. The Ravens don't have to target the position with their first-round selection. DeCosta can use the No. 55 or 60 pick and land Notre Dame's Chase Claypool on Day 2.
In 2019, Jackson earned MVP honors, throwing for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions while logging 1,206 yards and seven scores on the ground.
Tight end Mark Andrews emerged as the top pass-catching target, hauling in 64 receptions for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's a big target (6'5", 256 lbs) with a wide catch radius.
At 6'4", 238 pounds, Claypool is the size of a small tight end and has 4.42-second 40-yard-dash speed. The Ravens can use him as a primary pass-catcher like Andrews. Regardless of his position, he's able to grab the tough catches in traffic, beat man coverage and supplement run blocking on the edge.
During Claypool's senior term with the Irish, he registered 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns. Baltimore should be drawn to his size, production and gritty play as a blocker.
Buffalo Bills: RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
The Buffalo Bills offense will look different in 2020. The front office acquired wideout Stefon Diggs in a blockbuster trade, and he'll open up the offense downfield.
However, head coach Brian Daboll relied heavily on the ground attack last season. Running backs Frank Gore and Devin Singletary each logged more than 150 rushing attempts and 595 yards. Quarterback Josh Allen ran the ball 109 times for 510 yards.
The Bills didn't re-sign Gore this offseason. Singletary showed promise in the lead role during the second half of his rookie campaign, recording 15-plus carries in six outings after Week 8.
Nonetheless, most of the league has shifted from workhorse tailbacks to a committee approach, which makes sense with the physical demand on ball-carriers.
If Singletary goes down, T.J. Yeldon would likely handle the lion's share of the touches. Yeldon has averaged fewer than nine carries per contest in each season since his 2015 rookie campaign. The Bills should add a high-upside running back like Jonathan Taylor.
Last year, at his combine workout, Singletary recorded a 4.66-second 40-yard dash. He lacks the breakaway speed for explosive plays in the open field. In February, Taylor ran the drill in 4.39 seconds. The Wisconsin product can grind down a defense with short runs and carry the rock for six points on long plays.
Taylor has had ball-security issues, fumbling 18 times in three seasons, per TeamRankings, but he's less of a liability in a shared role. Secondly, coaching and technique could help him. The three-year starter has too much potential to ignore on Day 2.
During his college career, Taylor ran for 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns while averaging 6.7 yards per carry. In 2019, he also flashed decent hands, catching 26 passes for 252 yards and five scores. He could pair up with Singletary to form a strong duo in the Bills backfield.
Carolina Panthers: LB/S Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
The Carolina Panthers lost multiple starters on defense during the offseason. Mario Addison, Vernon Butler, Dontari Poe, Gerald McCoy, Bruce Irvin and James Bradberry signed elsewhere during free agency. The team released Eric Reid. Luke Kuechly retired.
Carolina lost its top two pass-rushers from last season, a lead cover man on the boundary and the quarterback of its defense at middle linebacker. It can't replenish all of that production with one draft pick, but Isaiah Simmons is a high-quality Swiss army knife.
During his last three seasons at Clemson, Simmons notched 237 tackles, 28.5 for loss, 11 sacks, 20 pass breakups and four interceptions. He primarily played safety and linebacker, juggling multiple responsibilities. The Panthers could move the versatile defender around or groom him for one position, with a flexible role based on the down and distance.
With all the notable departures, Carolina clearly needs a defensive playmaker. Simmons checks that box whether he's coming downhill for a sack, dropping back in coverage or chasing down ball-carriers sideline to sideline.
Chicago Bears: CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
The Chicago Bears released cornerback Prince Amukamara this offseason and signed Artie Burns, a 2016 first-rounder who underachieved with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After his second season in the Steel City, Burns lost his starting job. He hasn't earned the benefit of the doubt, and the Bears need to add competition for the boundary spot opposite Kyle Fuller.
Cameron Dantzler would provide physicality on the perimeter. The Mississippi State cornerback takes pride in his tackling ability, and he talked about that aspect of his game at the combine.
"Most corners don't like to come up and tackle," Dantzler said, per SI.com's Gene Chamberlain. "That's something I try to critique in my game because most corners don't like doing it. So I'm trying to be different from any other corner in the draft."
Dantzler ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash, which may raise concerns about his speed. Yet he mirrors wide receivers and wins at the beginning of routes with quality press-man technique.
In October, Dantzler held 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase to five catches, 48 yards and a touchdown. Although the wideout scored, he didn't torch Dantzler like he did most of his opponents last season.
If the Bulldogs corner can measure up to No. 1 wideouts at the pro level, he's a Day 2 steal. The Bears would have a cornerback tandem equipped to slow down high-end passing attacks.
Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU
This pairing seems like a dream that's soon to come true. In January, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Cincinnati Bengals had "no intention" of trading the No. 1 overall pick, which likely meant they had locked on to their choice.
This month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the team has spent numerous hours on Zoom and FaceTime with LSU's Joe Burrow.
Unless the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner follows Eli Manning's path and refuses to play for the team set to draft him, he should be playing in Cincinnati.
Last year, Burrow put up eye-popping numbers en route to a 15-0 record and the national title, throwing for 5,671 yards, an NCAA single-season record 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He moves well in the pocket, buying time for throws downfield, and has the ability to pick up first downs on the run. The 6'3", 221-pound signal-caller registered 767 rushing yards and 12 scores on the ground over two years with the Tigers.
Quarterback Andy Dalton had a solid tenure in Cincinnati. He led the Bengals to five consecutive playoff berths, and the front office may keep him on the roster, per Rapoport. Nonetheless, after the team benched the nine-year veteran for Ryan Finley last season, expect Burrow to start Week 1.
Cincinnati would go from an uninspiring 2-14 squad to a must-watch team.
According to The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr., running back Joe Mixon is "prepared for a holdout" entering a contract year. Still, Burrow will be throwing to seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green. The duo could be electric. The presumptive No. 1 pick would also have Tyler Boyd, who led the team in catches (90) and receiving yards (1,046) in 2019.
Cleveland Browns: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
The Cleveland Browns have been in direct contact with Andrew Thomas. The Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle shared snippets of his conversation with general manager Andrew Berry with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.
"Andrew said I had a lot of the intangibles that they're looking to add to their team, good character," Thomas said. "They feel that translates to playing on the field, so I feel that's something I have."
Brown also discussed scheme with head coach Kevin Stefanski, who wants a fluid athlete for the running game.
"He was saying me being athletic is something that they like as far [as] being able to open up holes in the wide zone," Brown said.
In 2019, under Stefanski, who was their offensive coordinator, the Minnesota Vikings ground attack ranked sixth, with running backs Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison sharing the workload.
Stefanski will run a similar wide-zone scheme in Cleveland with running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The lead skipper would rely on the 6'5", 315-pound Thomas to keep pressure away from quarterback Baker Mayfield and seal the edge for the ball-carriers.
At Georgia, Thomas flashed the footwork and lateral quickness the Browns need at left tackle. He also has long 36⅛-inch arms and uses active hands to lock up and leverage against pass-rushers.
Dallas Cowboys: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
The Dallas Cowboys allowed defensive end Robert Quinn to walk in free agency. On the flip side, they await reinstatement decisions on Randy Gregory and Aldon Smith. The latter signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.
According to ESPN's Ed Werder, the league will make a ruling on Gregory and Smith after the draft. The Cowboys may be hopeful, but they can't count on either pass-rusher to play next season.
In the meantime, Dallas can look for an upgrade at defensive end. K'Lavon Chaisson isn't the most polished prospect; he's just 20 years old. But the coaching staff can mold him into a solid contributor.
Chaisson only recorded 19 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks through three terms at LSU. He tore his ACL in the 2018 season opener. However, the 6'3", 254-pound edge-rusher bounced back with a decent junior campaign, showing off his athleticism and an aggressive attack near the pocket.
Chaisson also flashed a good spin move and contorted his body to disrupt opponents in the backfield.
Typically, outside of the top 15, the selling point for prospects with modest numbers is potential. Because of Chaisson's room for growth, he's a classic case. If the LSU product finds his groove early in the season, the Cowboys should be satisfied with him at No. 17.
Denver Broncos: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
The Denver Broncos should hope the New York Jets or the San Francisco 49ers pass on a wide receiver. If so, team president and general manager John Elway could add a prolific pass-catcher.
According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, the Jets have CeeDee Lamb atop their wide receiver list, but they're in the mix for an offensive tackle to protect quarterback Sam Darnold.
"Every source I spoke with still thinks the Jets go offensive tackle here, but I did learn throughout calls and texts this week that they are very high on Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb," Miller wrote. "He's WR1 on the team's board and wouldn't be a surprise pick at No. 11 overall."
If the Las Vegas Raiders go with Jerry Jeudy, who's a more precise route-runner, Lamb may go to the Broncos.
Elway put his stamp on Drew Lock as the starting quarterback for the upcoming campaign. He's worked to revamp the offense around the signal-caller this offseason, signing center Graham Glasgow and running back Melvin Gordon. Yet the wide receiver group doesn't have a reliable threat other than Courtland Sutton.
A model of consistency, Lamb produced with three different quarterbacks at Oklahoma: Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts. He knows how to get separation before pulling down a reception. He also extends plays after the catch, breaking 25 tackles last season, per Pro Football Focus.
Lamb's ability to track the deep ball and his elusiveness after receptions would elevate the Broncos offense several notches on the big-play scale.
Detroit Lions: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
The Detroit Lions could move down from the No. 3 spot to acquire more draft capital. Teams will likely call in an attempt to trade up for Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert.
Head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn need to field a much-improved squad after going 9-22-1 over the last two seasons. Both of their seats should be fairly warm in 2020.
The Lions traded cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles last month and then signed Desmond Trufant after he missed seven games last season because of a toe injury and a broken forearm.
With Slay active for 14 contests in 2019, Detroit gave up the most passing yards per game in the NFL. If the front office doesn't fill his spot with a high-end playmaker, teams will go up and down the field against the Lions defense.
Jeff Okudah's tape is more impressive than his box-score numbers (18 pass breakups, three interceptions) through three terms at Ohio State indicate.
Most draft analysts list Okudah as the top cornerback. At 6'1", 205 pounds, he has ideal size, length (32⅝-inch arms), great footwork and solid tackling technique. He played at a powerhouse program, which allowed him to showcase his traits against top-level competition.
By the way, Okudah will remind you that he didn't commit pass-interference and holding penalties at Ohio State, which speaks to his impeccable technique. With a clear need at cornerback, the Lions need him.
Green Bay Packers: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
During the 2018 draft, the Green Bay Packers triple-dipped at wide receiver, selecting J'Mon Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown on Day 3.
The Packers waived Moore before the 2019 season. St. Brown sat out his entire second year because of an ankle injury. Valdes-Scantling didn't take a big leap between his first two terms, logging 26 receptions for 452 yards and two touchdowns with a 46.4 percent catch rate in 2019.
The Packers signed Devin Funchess to a one-year deal, but he broke his collarbone in last year's season opener with the Indianapolis Colts. In case the veteran struggles to contribute, the front office should add a promising rookie talent to compete for the No. 2 spot behind Davante Adams.
According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the Packers have their eyes on Baylor's Denzel Mims. He logged at least 794 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in three consecutive seasons with the Bears, and he could add a spark to the Packers aerial attack, which ranked 17th in yards last campaign under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur.
Mims isn't a polished route-runner, but his 6'3", 207-pound stature and 4.38-second 40-yard-dash speed will likely draw interest late in the first round.
If the Packers can help him develop his route tree, he will continue to show off his big-play ability at the pro level.
Houston Texans: EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State
The Houston Texans should be on the lookout for pass-rushing help, but they don't have a first-round pick because of their deal with the Miami Dolphins for left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Still, team brass can address the outside linebacker position on Day 2.
In 2019, the Texans lacked a consistent push near the pocket. Defensive end J.J. Watt missed eight contests with a torn pectoral muscle, and the defense ranked 26th in sacks and 29th in quarterback pressures.
The Texans have the Nos. 40 and 90 picks in Rounds 2 and 3, so they're in a position to consider Boise State's Curtis Weaver. Through three terms, the edge-rusher posted solid numbers with consistency, logging 128 tackles, 47.5 tackles for loss and 34 sacks.
Weaver doesn't have standout physical traits, which is why he'll be available on Day 2. The 6'2", 265-pound prospect wins with his technical skill and natural feel for the game. He takes proper angles in pursuit and closes on his target within reach.
Weaver's fundamentally sound skill set could lead to a long career. He's a potential steal in this class.
Indianapolis Colts: WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC
Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton battled calf and quad injuries last season. Without him, the passing offense went through rough patches, finishing 30th in yards.
Although wideout Parris Campbell has the potential to develop into a decent contributor, the Colts should continue to stock the position. General manager Chris Ballard cannot allow a talented class of wide receivers to pass through without a selection. He can snag a starting-caliber player with one of his second-round picks.
Michael Pittman Jr. doesn't possess high-end straight-line speed (4.52-second 40-yard dash). He's a smooth route-runner who brings some nastiness in his run blocking.
Even though Pittman served in a lead role for just one year at USC, he showed polish during his senior campaign. The former Trojan also has an NFL bloodline. His dad, Michael, played running back for 11 terms.
The younger Pittman caught 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He's capable of picking up where he left off and would have the opportunity to start in Indianapolis.
Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
Over the last six months, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded starting cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye. They need help at the position. In the ninth spot, the front office will likely miss out on Jeff Okudah. Because of concerns about CJ Henderson's tackling, he's not a complete prospect who's a dream choice within the top 10.
The Jaguars can address the cornerback position in the second round. And deep down, general manager David Caldwell probably hopes to see Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown slide a bit.
Brown isn't a fluid athlete with rare quickness for a 300-plus pounder. For the most part, he wins his battles with his strength and power. He has lateral quickness and the ability to fill a gap, which makes him an ideal fit in Jacksonville.
In 2019, ball-carriers ran over the Jaguars. The defense allowed at least 195 yards on the ground in five outings. Jacksonville racked up the seventh-most sacks (47). Yet, the defensive linemen lost contain and lacked eye discipline on running plays. Brown will immediately help in that area.
At 6'5", 326 pounds, he has a strong base. He's tough to move when settled into his lane. The defensive tackle latches on to ball-carriers nearby and takes them down for little to no gain.
The Jaguars also traded defensive end Calais Campbell this offseason, and Yannick Ngakoue has expressed his desire to play for another team. Although Brown lines up on the interior, he's a good fit for a defense that needs manpower up front.
Kansas City Chiefs: IOL Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
This isn't a riveting pick. Yet Cesar Ruiz will fit well with the Kansas City Chiefs. The reigning champions need some interior line help in front of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Last year, Austin Reiter moved into a full-time starting role. He only opened five contests with the first unit between the 2016 and 2018 terms. While the five-year veteran filled the position adequately, he committed eight penalties, per Pro Football Focus.
With more experience, Reiter could become a solid starter, but he's going into a contract year at 28 years old. The Chiefs should look for a long-term solution and a new snap-exchange partner for Mahomes.
At Michigan, Ruiz played right guard and center, though he finished his collegiate career in the pivot.
He seamlessly goes into a pass-blocking stance after the snap, ready to take on interior tackles. The 6'3", 307-pounder plays with a low center of gravity, which allows him to take on power pass-rushers who attempt to bulldoze through the front line.
Interior linemen don't generate a lot of excitement, especially in the first round. Nevertheless, Ruiz may be the only interior lineman worth a look on Day 1.
Las Vegas Raiders: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
The Las Vegas Raiders have a solid No. 2 wide receiver in Tyrell Williams, who has yet to catch 70 passes in a season. On average, that requires 4.4 receptions per contest through a 16-game slate. In 2019, he finished with 42 grabs for 651 yards and six touchdowns.
Hunter Renfrow proved to be effective mostly out of the slot, registering 49 receptions for 605 yards and four scores during his rookie term.
Williams and Renfrow are solid components to a passing attack that ranked ninth in yards last season. The former had plantar fasciitis for most of the 2019 campaign, but as noted, he has a limited ceiling.
The Silver and Black need a go-to playmaker on the perimeter—a sure-handed receiver who can dissect coverages with sharp, smooth routes.
In February, general manager Mike Mayock told reporters about the importance of players' abilities to beat press-man coverage and learn route trees.
Jeudy played in a pro-style offense at Alabama and runs detailed routes all over the field. He also brings speed with a 4.45-second 40-yard dash.
At a program that constantly pumps out NFL talent, Jeudy recorded at least 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns in back-to-back terms. He's battle-tested and equipped to take on a lead role in the Raiders' aerial attack.
Los Angeles Chargers: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
If the Miami Dolphins pass on Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers could hit a jackpot. General manager Tom Telesco may have an answer at the quarterback position for the long term.
If not for Tua Tagovailoa's injury, he would've had a stronger case to be a top-five pick. Despite owning the No. 6 pick, the Chargers have few holes to fill across the roster, which gives team brass a chance to gamble on a talented quarterback who's on the mend.
A personnel executive for an NFC team shared his thoughts on Tagovailoa's health, per Bob McGinn of The Athletic.
"There is concern, serious concern, about the durability," the anonymous source said. "The ankle, the hip, the size, you name it. It's hard because you can't get your hands on him."
One team's trepidation could be another club's gain. The Chargers should invest a premium pick in Tagovailoa with Tyrod Taylor in a stopgap role.
According to NBC Sports' Peter King, head coach Anthony Lynn "is legitimately bullish" on Taylor. The Chargers could play this scenario from both ends. Telesco can keep the veteran signal-caller under contract until the team feels comfortable with Tagovailoa and his health.
If Tagovailoa needs one or two years to fully recover from hip surgery, Taylor has the ability to lead the offense in the meantime. The Alabama product possesses the tools to develop into a special player, though. He's mobile, accurate (69.3 percent completion rate) and played in big games on the collegiate level, winning the 2017 national title over Georgia as an in-game replacement for Jalen Hurts.
This fit comes with a risk. With that said, Tagovailoa has the potential to become a franchise player.
Los Angeles Rams: OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
The Los Angeles Rams have the perfect setup for Ezra Cleveland. He's a lean, athletic tackle who will likely need to bulk up before a coaching staff trusts him in a starting position.
Nonetheless, Cleveland wouldn't have to take on a first-string role as a rookie in Los Angeles. In March, the Rams signed Andrew Whitworth to a three-year, $30 million deal. He's going into his age-39 campaign and may not finish the contract.
Cleveland can pick up some habits and learn from Whitworth without much pressure to play right away. In the meantime, he could add some strength in the weight room.
In college, Cleveland moved well in space and often reached the second level of defenses to seal blocks for ball-carriers looking to find holes for bigger gains. That's an appealing selling point for the Rams, who need to revamp their ground attack with Darrell Henderson Jr., Malcolm Brown and John Kelly in the backfield.
Los Angeles doesn't have a first-round pick, but team brass should consider Cleveland if he's available on Day 2 and develop him into Whitworth's eventual replacement.
Miami Dolphins: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
With the fifth overall pick, the Miami Dolphins seem poised to select a quarterback. According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, they have a strong interest in Justin Herbert.
Barry Jackson of the Herald reported "no team has done more work" on Herbert. Fans may want Tua Tagovailoa, but the organization seems prepared to select the Oregon product. In that case, the preferred choice would be the ideal fit at the most important position on the roster.
Because of Tagovailoa's health concerns, the Dolphins likely feel more comfortable with the safer route in Herbert. Both have shown great mobility, but the former Duck has been more durable and has a stronger arm.
Herbert needs work on his short to intermediate accuracy. But he wouldn't have to start right away with Ryan Fitzpatrick under contract for another season. The Dolphins can choose their guy and help him grow behind the scenes before they trust him to lead the huddle.
At Oregon, Herbert put big plays on film. He also took care of the football, throwing for 10,541 yards and 95 touchdowns with just 23 interceptions through four terms. That's an impressive ratio for a quarterback who takes shots downfield.
If Herbert fine-tunes his accuracy down the seams and on short passes, he would have franchise-player upside.
Minnesota Vikings: EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
Everson Griffen said his farewell to Minnesota Vikings fans on Instagram. On the other hand, he hasn't shut the door on the franchise.
"Never say never," Griffen told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
For now, the Vikings have a vacancy opposite of Danielle Hunter on the defensive line. Minnesota traded wideout Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills in a deal that netted a first-round pick.
The 2020 class is filled with high-upside wide receivers. The Vikings don't have to pick a prospect at the position on Day 1. At defensive end, the talent isn't as deep.
Fortunately for the Vikings, Rick Spielman can use the 22nd pick (acquired from Buffalo) to land one of the top five edge-rushers in the draft. A.J. Epenesa didn't show much speed (5.04-second 40-yard dash) or athleticism at the combine. Still, the tape doesn't lie. He's a game-wrecker who could wear out his opponents in one-on-one battles.
Over the last two seasons, Epenesa recorded 30.5 tackles for loss and 22 sacks. He holds contain on the edge against the run and uses a power rush to apply pressure on the pocket.
Epenesa uses his reach (34½-inch arms) and strong hands to bully tackles and tilt offensive linemen off their bases. Assuming the Iowa product adds to his pass-rushing maneuvers, he'll be worth a top-25 pick.
New England Patriots: QB Jordan Love, Utah State
In New England, the post-Tom Brady era begins.
Jarrett Stidham, a 2019 fourth-rounder who's thrown four regular-season passes, seems like the front-runner for the starting role, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe. Nevertheless, he's unproven. Equipped with 12 draft picks, the Patriots should take a quarterback to form an offseason competition for the lead position.
Assuming Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa come off the board in the top 15, Jordan Love could be available at the back end of the first round. The Patriots can take a swing at a physically talented quarterback at No. 23.
They have only $1.2 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, so they're unlikely to sign another veteran signal-caller after Brian Hoyer.
Love is an athletic quarterback. He fits the mold of the modern-day signal-caller who can move in the pocket and evade pressure. The Utah State product can also attack all three levels of the field with a good arm, though his deep ball may miss targets outside the numbers.
Last year, Love lost multiple senior wide receivers, a tight end and a lead running back, which probably factored into his modest passing numbers (3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions). On a positive, he's capable of moving the ball with a solid supporting cast and experience within a stable offense.
In Love's second year under head coach Matt Wells, before the lead skipper moved on to Texas Tech late in the term, he threw for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns with just six interceptions.
With the Patriots, Love would have Julian Edelman, 2019 first-round wideout N'Keal Harry and eight-year veteran Mohamed Sanu who has a 66.2 percent catch rate for his career.
New Orleans Saints: LB Patrick Queen, LSU
The New Orleans Saints have to plan for the future at linebacker. Demario Davis, Alex Anzalone, Kiko Alonso and Craig Robertson will become free agents next offseason. Of course, the front office could re-sign the veterans on short contracts. Even if that turns out to be the case, the team should add a long-term asset at the position on a cheap rookie deal.
The modern-day every-down linebacker must be able to chase down ball-carriers from sideline to sideline and cover ground in pass defense. Patrick Queen can handle both responsibilities.
Queen didn't transition into a starting role until his junior term at LSU. Last season, he looked like a natural going downhill against the run and while playing in space. He recorded 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, two pass breakups and an interception.
As a playmaker with room to grow, Queen would fit into a rotational role within a veteran group. He's capable of flashing his potential in a limited early role. The Saints can push him toward a starting position for the 2021 campaign.
New York Giants: OT Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
The New York Giants are in desperate need of help on the offensive line, particularly on the edges. In 2019, left tackle Nate Solder allowed 11 sacks, per Pro Football Focus. General manager Dave Gettleman didn't re-sign Mike Remmers, who manned the right side last season.
Assuming quarterback Joe Burrow, edge-rusher Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah are the first three players selected, Big Blue will have its pick of the offensive tackles. Jedrick Wills Jr., Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton and Andrew Thomas are mentioned as the top four at the position.
According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the Giants' direct connections to Alabama could help Wills fit within the offense.
"This is where the [Nick] Saban-Joe Judge connection comes into play," Raanan wrote. "The Giants already have former Alabama running backs coach Burton Burns on staff. He has seen what Wills can do and would likely provide another stamp of approval. Wills would be an ideal fit in an offense expected to be more run-heavy than most."
If the Giants feature running back Saquon Barkley in such a physical offensive attack, it would compare to Alabama's pro-style scheme. Wills uses his 6'4", 312-pound frame to wall off defenders. He's also nimble. Gettleman likes linemen, and this one seems like the ideal pick at No. 4.
New York Jets: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville
With pick No. 11, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas will have to cross his fingers in hopes that one of the top-notch tackles will be on the board.
The Jets signed George Fant to a three-year, $27.3 million deal. Chuma Edoga, a 2019 third-rounder, could develop into a starter, but the previous regime under former general manager Mike Maccagnan drafted him. Lastly, neither tackle has played a full season in a starting role.
Mekhi Becton isn't just a big body (6'7", 364 lbs). He's played on both sides of the line, which would give the Jets the option to shift Fant to right tackle.
Using his massive frame, Becton is able to engulf defenders and drive them back to clear space for ball-carriers and keep the quarterback clean in the pocket. The Louisville product would erase concerns about a power rusher coming off his edge.
Whether Becton plays on the left or right, he is a true road-grader who's going to give a good push at the line of scrimmage. If Douglas wants protection for quarterback Sam Darnold and wider running lanes for back Le'Veon Bell, this would be the perfect pick.
The league flagged Becton's drug test at the combine. According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, he's talked to teams about it. The standout tackle doesn't have a history of violations, so he should be picked within the top 15 and remain on the Jets' radar.
Philadelphia Eagles: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
The Philadelphia Eagles' starting wide receivers couldn't stay healthy last season. DeSean Jackson appeared in only three games because of a core muscle ailment that required surgery, and Alshon Jeffery suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 14. Also, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside struggled to make his mark, recording just 10 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown in 16 contests.
Jeffery may not suit up for Week 1. General manager Howie Roseman didn't comment on the wideout's condition.
The Eagles have a bigger need at linebacker, but the passing offense requires a youthful spark. Roseman will likely take an early shot at wide receiver to aid quarterback Carson Wentz. In 2019, tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert and running back Miles Sanders were the team's top three pass-catchers.
Justin Jefferson answered questions about his straight-line speed at the combine, logging a 4.43-second 40-yard dash. Using his 33-inch arms and ball-tracking skills, he can snag targets that are away from his breadbasket. The LSU product will also battle for contested targets with fierce competitiveness.
Skeptics may hesitate on Jefferson because he exploded for 111 receptions, 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns out of the slot. Head coach Doug Pederson shouldn't have an issue rolling out 11 personnel, featuring three wideouts, to keep the standout pass-catcher on the field.
Jefferson's strong showing from the slot shouldn't disqualify him from first-round consideration if he's capable of making an immediate impact. The 6'1", 202-pounder could certainly contribute as a rookie in Philadelphia. Jeffery isn't a lock to play Week 1, and Arcega-Whiteside is still unproven.
Pittsburgh Steelers: EDGE Bradlee Anae, Utah
This potential pairing could pay immediate dividends or provide financial flexibility in the future. The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise-tagged Bud Dupree. T.J. Watt will likely command a megadeal in 2021. He was the team's sack leader in each of the last two seasons.
The Steelers will likely trade Dupree or allow him to walk with Watt in line for a massive contract. The front office should look for a potential replacement on Day 2 of the draft.
Pittsburgh traded its first-round pick to acquire safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Still, general manager Kevin Colbert can find a high-potential pass-rusher with the 49th overall pick.
Bradlee Anae's hand usage and quickness around the edge will allow him to see the field on passing downs right away. He's not a one-year wonder who broke out. The Utah product registered at least 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks for three consecutive terms.
Among edge-rushers not named Chase Young, Anae may be most ready to contribute on the pro level because of his technical (hand) skill and ability to counter offensive tackles with a strong arm and use of leverage at the point of attack.
If the Steelers trade Dupree, Anae has the tools to step into a starting role.
San Francisco 49ers: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
The San Francisco 49ers don't have a strong need at wide receiver. With that said, Henry Ruggs III would add a unique spark to head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.
Last season, the 49ers dominated several opponents on the ground—so much that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo needed to complete only six of eight passes for 77 yards in a 37-20 win against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.
Now, imagine the 49ers offense with an explosive wideout who ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash. Ruggs can tear defenses apart within 20 yards of the line of scrimmage. He's not a consistent deep threat, though safeties will have to cover over the top in case the dynamic playmaker breaks free in the open field.
Ruggs' quickness would open passing lanes for teammates on his side of the field. He's also a polished route-runner, which allows him to separate from defenders at the stem or the top of his combinations. Shanahan can exercise his creativity and line up the wideout in various pre-snap spots.
Dante Pettis has underperformed and struggled with injuries in two consecutive seasons, logging just 38 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns through 23 outings. Fellow wideout Jalen Hurd missed his entire rookie campaign because of a stress fracture in his back that required surgery.
Between Ruggs and Deebo Samuel, the 49ers would have two wideouts who can deliver big gains on short receptions. The Alabama product's long speed can put defenses on edge. He may need just four or five catches to record 100 receiving yards.
Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
The Seattle Seahawks struggled to reach the quarterback last season. The team ranked 26th in pressures and tied for 29th in sacks.
The Seahawks haven't come to terms on a new agreement with Jadeveon Clowney. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo (h/t 950 KJR Seattle) said the probability of the three-time Pro Bowler's return to Seattle is "slim to none."
General manager John Schneider signed Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa. The two veterans combined for 15.5 sacks with their respective teams last season. Both could provide short-term boosts for a lackluster pass rush.
The Seahawks don't know what they have in L.J. Collier, who logged just three tackles through 11 outings during his rookie campaign. He missed five games because of an ankle injury and listed as a healthy inactive for multiple outings.
Schneider can continue to load up on defensive ends. He may have a shot at Yetur Gross-Matos, who's on the second tier of pass-rushers along with A.J. Epenesa in this class.
At Penn State, Gross-Matos showed consistency over the last two years, logging 34.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks in that period.
Gross-Matos measured 6'5" and tipped the scale at 266 pounds. He's built to play on the end of a four-man front with 34⅞-inch arms that he uses to grab and contain ball-carriers on the edge. The agile edge-rusher does a good job at going low and maintaining his momentum when in pursuit of the quarterback.
If Gross-Matos adds some strength to go with his athleticism, he should be able to handle an every-down role in the NFL.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
Going into the draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must think about what they can do to optimize Tom Brady's strengths over the next two seasons.
Head coach Bruce Arians pointed to running back as a position of need, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.
"We'd love to have a pass-catching back," Arians said.
In 2019, Ronald Jones II caught 31 passes for 309 yards, an improvement from seven receptions for 33 yards during his rookie campaign. Clearly, Arians wants a little more production out of the position in the short passing game.
Arians' focus makes sense when you consider running back James White's heavy involvement in the short passing game with Brady in New England. The tailback has recorded at least 56 grabs in four consecutive seasons.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire put his pass-catching ability on full display last season, hauling in 55 receptions for 453 yards and a touchdown. Before that junior campaign, he had caught 14 passes.
Of course, Edwards-Helaire can move the ball on the ground. He racked up 2,103 yards on 370 carries through three terms. Compared to top running back prospects such as J.K. Dobbins and Jonathan Taylor, the LSU product has less tread on his tires, which bodes well for the longevity of his career.
Edwards-Helaire looked impressive in his ability to create after the catch and likely made enough plays to grab Arians' attention. He can become the Buccaneers' version of White with more touches as a ball-carrier.
Tennessee Titans: CB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
The Tennessee Titans haven't re-signed cornerback Logan Ryan, who played the slot position. Last year, he gave up a lot of plays, allowing 781 yards and five touchdowns in coverage. On the other hand, the seven-year veteran also registered four interceptions and 18 pass breakups.
The Titans can't just rely on safety Kevin Byard to force turnovers for the pass defense. In addition to a replacement for Ryan, the front office can add another ball hawk to the secondary in Amik Robertson.
At 5'8", 187 pounds, Robertson isn't an imposing defender. Yet his production speaks volumes. The Louisiana Tech product recorded 14 interceptions and 34 pass breakups in three collegiate terms.
Robertson's big numbers may be the result of lesser competition across Conference USA, though no one can dispute his ball skills. He times his swats and attacks the ball at its high point. The undersized cornerback returned three interceptions for scores. Don't dare him to lay a hit because despite his small stature, he packs some thump.
If Robertson maintains his sticky coverage in a transition from the outside to the inside, he could develop into one of the best slot cover men in the game. As a potential third-round pick, the former Bulldog may be one of the biggest steals in the 2020 class.
Washington Redskins: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State
Though most mock draft prognosticators have locked edge-rusher Chase Young in to the No. 2 slot for the Washington Redskins, whispers about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won't go away.
The Redskins fired team president Bruce Allen and hired a new coaching staff, so there are questions about this regime's commitment to Dwayne Haskins.
Tagovailoa's surgically repaired hip raises some concern—enough for teams near the top of the draft to back off him. According to Bob McGinn of The Athletic, three squads took the signal-caller off their big boards.
Young seems like the closest to a can't-miss player in this class. He recorded consecutive double-digit sack seasons at Ohio State and disrupted run action in the backfield with 40.5 tackles for loss through three collegiate terms.
Young has a unique blend of explosiveness, quickness right out of his stance, fluid bend and power. He would start right away and flourish under head coach Ron Rivera, who has fielded five top-10 scoring defenses as a coordinator and head coach.
With Young, Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat, Matt Ioannidis and Jonathan Allen in the front seven, the Redskins should rank within the top five in quarterback pressures and sacks for seasons to come. The Ohio State product will demand double-teams, which will help an already solid pass-rushing group.