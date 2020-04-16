NFL Free Agency: An Early Look at Players Poised to Break the Bank in 2021

0 of 8

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

NFL players don't need a little luck in Las Vegas to hit the jackpot. Over the last three years, several playmakers have put together Pro Bowl and All-Pro campaigns with eye-popping numbers, which is enough to land a megadeal.

Rising stars have resumes that speak volumes, and their agents won't need to go beyond the stat sheet to negotiate market-setting contracts.

The Carolina Panthers didn't wait for running back Christian McCaffrey to start his fourth season on a rookie deal—even with a fifth-year option available. Instead, the club signed him to a four-year, $64 million extension Monday. His new average salary tops Dallas Cowboys tailback Ezekiel Elliott ($15 million).

In the coming months, other clubs with a lot of cap space may consider extensions for 2017 first-rounders, but most of the big deals will focus on franchise-tagged players and 2016 first-rounders who are going into contract years. Defensive end Joey Bosa, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and quarterback Dak Prescott all fit into that category.

Let's focus on 2017 draftees who are set to become free agents or in line to sign record-setting contracts next offseason. We've omitted veterans such as tight end George Kittle who are expected to work out new pacts with their teams this year.

