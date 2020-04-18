2020 NBA Mock Draft: Complete 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects and More

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The prototypical modern NBA center is a bit of a moving target these days—both literally and figuratively. A decade ago, plodding rim-protectors who played primarily with their back to the basket (see: Dwight Howard) were in high demand. In today's league, it seems that teams look for one of two things: a lengthy big who can catalyze the offense and stretch the floor out to the three-point line (Nikola Jokic) or a rim-running freak athlete who can rebound and defend, even if their offensive skills aren't well-developed (Clint Capela).

In the 2020 NBA draft class, none of the available big men—especially at the top of most draft boards—fit particularly well into those categories. And in a draft that is both top-heavy with guards and also teams in need of improved guard play, the demand for ‘tweener centers is a relative unknown.

Three bigs—Memphis' James Wiseman, Dayton's Obi Toppin and USC's Onyeka Okongwu—look poised to be the first from the frontline taken on draft night, whenever that might be.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

5. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

6. New York Knicks: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

7. Chicago Bulls: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

8. Charlotte Hornets: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Sacramento Kings: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF/C, Olympiacos

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

18. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG/SF, Arizona

19. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

23. Miami Heat: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

24. Utah Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State

26. Boston Celtics: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Of the centers available in this year's draft, Wiseman is likely the most pro-ready. At 7'1", he's got both the height and wingspan to bang with traditional centers inside. His offensive game will not blow anyone away, but in the three games he played at Memphis, he averaged nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds, albeit against low-major competition.

Whether he can expand his game beyond the paint is one of the biggest sticking points on Wiseman. As we saw during the trade deadline with Andre Drummond, Clint Capela and Tristan Thompson, the market for big men lacking offensive skills isn't what it used to be. Even so, it's hard to see Wiseman dropping out of the top 10 in a draft class that simply doesn't have much depth.

Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

A year ago, the idea of talking about Toppin as a potential high lottery pick would have been preposterous. The 6'9 forward was coming off an undoubtedly impressive freshman campaign (14.4 PPG and 5.6 RPG per game), but no one could have seen the season he put together in 2019-20 coming.

After winning multiple national player of the year awards while leading the Flyers to the best regular season in school history, Toppin makes an interesting case study in draft analysis.

He's plenty athletic for an NBA power forward, and he is a menace in the open floor. He also has a relatively good outside shooting stroke, and he hit 39 percent from behind the arc. But it's also a big risk to bet a top-five draft pick on a player who almost exclusively played low- and mid-major competition. Had we been able to see Toppin against some of college basketball better players in the NCAA Tournament, it might be a little easier to compare him.

His game is by no means a finished product, but like Wiseman, it's hard to see more than three or four teams at the top of the draft passing on one of its most complete players.

Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

If there's one prospect who epitomizes the "p" word—potential—it's Okongwu, who was heavily overshadowed in high school playing alongside LaMelo Ball before blowing up in his lone season at USC.

Playing alongside Isiaih Mosley, who most draftniks would have pegged as the better prospect, Okongwu dominated the Pac-12 while earning all-league honors and averaging 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds in just over 30 minutes per game.

Okongwu is uber—with a capital u—athletic, and he's also very raw considering his role playing with the Ball brothers was basically just to rebound and outlet pass or catch their alley-oop passes. His three-point shooting (25 percent) leaves a lot to be desired, but his 6'9" frame and ability to get up and down the court are unmatched by any other draft-eligible forward.

In a normal draft year, Okongwu could fall into the late lottery as a flyer, but some team in the top 10 is going to take a chance that he can be the next John Collins or Montrezl Harrell.

Follow Keegan on Twitter, @ByKeeganPope