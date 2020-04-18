NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Fred VanVleet, Goran Dragic, Top Guards

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

For NBA teams that need to add an experienced guard who has had past success, they should have plenty of options this offseason.

While 2020's free-agent class won't be as star-studded as last year's, when Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving all signed with new teams, there will be some solid players on the market this summer.

Here's a look at three guards who are set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason, along with predictions for where they will land.

Fred VanVleet

In 2018-19, Fred VanVleet was a key contributor for the Toronto Raptors, serving in a valuable bench role as they won their first NBA championship. That momentum carried over to this season for VanVleet, who is having the best showing of his four-year NBA career.

VanVleet is averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 assists per game, both career highs, while starting all 48 contests he's played. It's also coming in a contract year for the 26-year-old, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

After signing a two-year, $18 million deal with Toronto in 2018, VanVleet's next contract should be larger given his recent performance. And the Raptors are surely interested in bringing him back.

That may not happen, though, as several other teams (perhaps the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons) could be willing to give VanVleet a bigger deal to be their starting point guard. It could be tough for VanVleet to turn that down, especially for the Knicks, who have an exciting young core featuring Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.

The Knicks need help to turn around their franchise, and VanVleet could fill in nicely as their starting point guard moving forward.

Prediction: VanVleet signs with New York.

Goran Dragic

For teams looking to add a veteran point guard this offseason, Goran Dragic could be an intriguing option.

The 33-year-old has played 12 NBA seasons and the past six with the Miami Heat. This year, Dragic moved into a bench role, but he's continued to play well, averaging 16.1 points and 5.1 assists in 54 games.

Over the past eight seasons, Dragic has never averaged below 13.7 points a game, and it's likely he will continue to be a solid scoring threat for at least several more years. Given his aged and diminshed role, he may not make as much as he has on his current contract, a five-year deal worth $85 million. However, that doesn't rule out a return to Miami.

"We like it here," Dragic said, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. "It has been fun. It's a nice place to live, the kids are going to school here. So definitely this would be one of the options to be high on our list."

While there should be numerous teams with interest, the Heat could still use Dragic's veteran leadership to continue to have success with their current group. That will lead to Dragic coming back for at least one more season.

Prediction: Dragic re-signs with Miami.

Jordan Clarkson

In December, Jordan Clarkson was traded for the second time in his six-year NBA career when he was dealt from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. Since arriving in Salt Lake City, he's continued to be a strong scoring option off the bench as he's averaged 15.6 points in 34 games.

It's possible that Clarkson will have to get acclimated to another team this offseason, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Clarkson is close to finishing the four-year, $50 million contract he signed when he was still with the Los Angeles Lakers. No matter where he's gone since, he's played well, averaging at least 11.9 points per game every year of his career.

One potential landing spot for Clarkson this offseason could be the Pistons, who could pursue a top free-agent guard to bolster their depth. If Detroit misses out on VanVleet, then Clarkson could be a solid option to use as either a starter or in a bench role.

Clarkson will be on the move again this summer; he will sign a deal with Detroit and play a key role for the team moving forward.

Prediction: Clarkson signs with Detroit.