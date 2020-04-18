Big E and Kofi Title Reign Begins, Broken Friendships and More SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Friday's SmackDown continued several storylines from WrestleMania while continuing to lay the groundwork for Money in the Bank on May 10.

Two more Superstars qualified for the men's and women's Money in the Bank matches, the SmackDown tag titles were on the line and Bray Wyatt delivered a creepy message to Braun Strowman.

We were also treated to Part 2 of a three-part docuseries about Jeff Hardy. Friday's segment focused on his past issues with drugs and alcohol, while the third installment will focus on his redemption story.

The same person who spoiled Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville's plans to keep apart Otis and Mandy Rose made another cameo Friday, but he did not reveal any new information.

Let's look at some of the biggest stories from Friday's show.