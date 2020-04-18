Big E and Kofi Title Reign Begins, Broken Friendships and More SmackDown Fallout

Big E and Kofi Title Reign Begins, Broken Friendships and More SmackDown FalloutApril 18, 2020
Friday's SmackDown continued several storylines from WrestleMania while continuing to lay the groundwork for Money in the Bank on May 10.
Two more Superstars qualified for the men's and women's Money in the Bank matches, the SmackDown tag titles were on the line and Bray Wyatt delivered a creepy message to Braun Strowman.
We were also treated to Part 2 of a three-part docuseries about Jeff Hardy. Friday's segment focused on his past issues with drugs and alcohol, while the third installment will focus on his redemption story.
The same person who spoiled Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville's plans to keep apart Otis and Mandy Rose made another cameo Friday, but he did not reveal any new information.
Let's look at some of the biggest stories from Friday's show.
More MITB Participants Revealed
This year's Money in the Bank matches will take place at WWE Headquarters. SmackDown featured more Superstars qualifying for their respective matches.
Dana Brooke earned a spot in the women's MITB bout by defeating Naomi. She will join Nia Jax, Asuka, Shayna Baszler and two Superstars who have yet to be determined. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans will decide one of those spots next week.
In the men's match, Daniel Bryan qualified by beating Cesaro with some help from Drew Gulak, becoming the first Superstar to earn a spot.
We will also see Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory, Drew Gulak vs. Baron Corbin and MVP vs. Apollo Crews for four of the five remaining spots.
This year's event will be WWE's second pay-per-view without fans. It will be interesting to see whether WWE does anything different than it did at WrestleMania based on what was learned from that show.
Fire and Desire Are Done
After discovering Sonya Deville had betrayed her, Mandy Rose ended their friendship at WrestleMania by slapping her and helping Otis defeat Dolph Ziggler.
This week, The Jersey Devil asked Rose to come out for what appeared to be an apology before she launched into a rant about how The Golden Goddess was selfish.
They brawled while Otis and Ziggler also got involved. This is all going to lead to a mixed tag match between the new couple and the people who tried to sabotage their relationship.
Tucker has been sitting on the sidelines for most of this feud, but there is a good chance he will be at ringside to support his tag partner during this bout.
This is one of the most popular storylines going in WWE, so there is a lot of pressure on management to stick the landing.
The Truth Will Be Heard
After revealing the truth about the plot to keep Rose away from Otis, SmackDown's new mysterious character returned with another warning this week.
Nobody was targeted, but we did see several images flash on the screen. Among them were pictures of The Miz, John Morrison, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.
Could one of these people soon be revealed to be working against their tag team partner? With what we have already seen from this new character, it is clear they have everyone under surveillance.
Mustafa Ali has been a popular theory for this person's identity but with the voice modulator and a hood covering his face, we can't say for sure.
The Miz and Morrison just lost the titles to The New Day on SmackDown, so it's possible they are already heading for a breakup just a few months after reuniting.
A lot of people assumed Bliss would betray Cross when they first became a team, but it never happened. Does the hooded man plan to reveal she has been using Cross this whole time? We will have to wait and see.
And New WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions...
The New Day are once again our SmackDown tag team champions after Big E defeated Jey Uso and The Miz in a Triple Threat match on Friday's show.
This marks the group's eighth reign as champions, putting them one title away from tying The Dudley Boyz's record.
The pancake-loving trio has built a strong legacy in WWE since getting together almost six years ago. They are the longest-reigning champions, and if they keep going at this rate, they will have the most title reigns within two years.
Seeing a title change hands just days after the death of legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel is bittersweet. His voice is stamped on countless championship victories, and after the video package WWE played, it was hard not to hear him proclaim The New Day as the new tag team champions.
There are several teams on the blue brand who will be gunning for Kingston and Big E moving forward.