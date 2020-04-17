WWE Rumors: Filming Schedule Changes Revealed for Raw, SmackDown, NXT

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The WWE returned to live programming from their Orlando, Florida performance center this week after the promotion was deemed an "essential business" by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, essentially giving the organization license to avert the state's stay-at-home order and continue shooting during the COVID-19 pandemic, albeit without fans in the stands.

While the WWE will continue to air programming, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet announced that the organization will switch back to taped shows in the coming weeks and months "in an effort to increase the level of safety for performers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic."

Per Satin, next week's shows will all be live, but tapings will begin on Saturday, April 25, with two SmackDown shows scheduled for May 1 and May 8 airings taking place on that day.

Monday Night Raw shows will be taped from April 27 through at least July 6. SmackDown will be taped from Friday, May 1 through at least Friday, July 10. And NXT, which airs on Wednesdays, will be taped from April 29 through at least July 8.

Per Satin, the tapings will be staggered throughout the week, with either one or two episodes being shot per day. Of note, Raw will sometimes be shot earlier in the day when it airs.

In the midst of these efforts, the WWE is tasked with ensuring the safety of all those who enter the building, as Satin noted:

"According to sources, the health and safety measures being utilized at the Performance Center for shows has continued to evolve as we learn more about the coronavirus as a society. This includes everyone wearing face masks, good hygiene/handwashing for appropriate amount of time, medical screenings prior to entering any closed set, matches done in waves, only essential personnel on-site, adhering to social distancing outside of performances, ‘pandemic-level cleaning’ and more.

"Our sources say that despite some outside criticism, WWE is putting a lot of effort into mitigating risks and doing the best they can to protect people’s health and safety while still keeping the business afloat amidst the current pandemic."

The WWE had previously shot live shows after being forced off tour in mid-March due to COVID-19 but switched to a taped schedule in late March and early April. They returned to live shows on Monday, April 13.