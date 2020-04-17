Andrew Thomas Taken by Browns in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Andrew Thomas is heading to the Cleveland Browns with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 B/R user mock draft.

Voting to determine the pick was conducted on the B/R app.

The offensive tackle out of Georgia, who was the third lineman selected in this mock, is ranked the 17th overall prospect in this year's class by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, yet he would fill a vital need for the Browns, who are looking to provide more protection for quarterback Baker Mayfield as he enters his third year.

Miller notes Thomas is the best run-blocker at his position in this year's class and had him as the third-best offensive tackle available in 2020 behind Alabama's Jedrick Wills and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs.

That would help running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb balance out the offense moving forward.

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein compared Thomas to Ja'Wuan James, calling him an immediate starter.

As the Browns look to complete their first winning season since 2007, adding depth to the offensive line would provide a much-needed boost with weapons like Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper supplying plenty of scoring options.