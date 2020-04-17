Jerry Jeudy Taken by Jaguars in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

In a genuine surprise, B/R users have the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Fan voting to determine the Jaguars' selection was conducted on the B/R app.

The addition of Jeudy would be a unique move for Jacksonville, though not necessarily a bad one. Few mock drafts have paired the former Crimson Tide star with the Jaguars.

B/R's Matt Miller, for instance, has the Jaguars taking South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw in his most recent mock. It's a logical pairing after the team traded Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens and Yannick Ngakoue has made it clear he wants to be dealt.

So while there is a need for an impact defensive lineman, the Jaguars offense scored the seventh-fewest points in the NFL last season (18.8 per game). They do have a quality receiving corps with D.J. Chark recording over 1,000 yards and Chris Conley averaging 16.5 yards per reception with five touchdowns.

Jacksonville's front office went all-in on Gardner Minshew as the starter after trading Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears. The Washington State alum had a promising rookie campaign with 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games.

All of the Jaguars recent moves dating back to October when they traded Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams in the middle of the season suggests they are moving toward a full-scale rebuild. That affords general manager David Caldwell the opportunity to do what he wants in the draft.

Pairing Chark and Jeudy on the outside for Minshew should make the Jaguars more explosive. Minshew finished tied for 15th with 26 big play passes (at least 25 yards) last season.

Jeudy was a big-play machine for the Crimson Tide. The 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner averaged 17.2 yards per reception and scored 26 touchdowns in 42 college games. He had over 1,100 yards in each of the past two seasons.