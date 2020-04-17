Joe Buck Turns Down $1M Offer to Commentate Videos for Porn Site During Hiatus

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2020

Fox Sports' Joe Buck is pictured before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Fox NFL and MLB play-by-play announcer Joe Buck turned down the chance to make $1 million for lending his announcing services, although there was a bizarre catch. 

According to Nick Schwartz of USA Today, porn website ImLive offered Buck $1 million to commentate 25 live adult cam shows per week for six weeks.

Buck tweeted the following regarding his decision to decline the offer:

He also cracked a joke to his wife, ESPN reporter Michelle Beisner, about turning down the seven-figure deal:

Beisner jokingly suggested that she was disappointed in Buck for not going through with it:

The 50-year-old Buck is one of the most well-known announcers in sports. He has been with Fox since 1994 and became the lead MLB play-by-play announcer for the network in 1996. Buck ascended to the role of lead NFL announcer in 2002.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported in 2018 that Buck signed a three-year, multi-million dollar contract extension to remain with Fox.

With the start of the 2020 MLB season postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the NFL in the middle of its offseason, Buck has been stuck at home without any work just like a large portion of the American population.

In order to pass the time, Buck has had some fun on Twitter by commentating over random videos sent to him by some of his followers.

Video Play Button

That is likely what prompted ImLive to make the offer, but it comes as little surprise that Buck would rather stick with the company that is paying him millions to commentate sporting events.

