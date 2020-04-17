Kyle Long: 'No Real Secret' Nick Foles Was Brought In to Be Bears' Starting QB

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears signed quarterback Nick Foles to a restructured three-year contract with a $24 million base value ($17 million guaranteed) after acquiring the signal-caller in an offseason trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Super Bowl LII MVP's arrival in the Windy City might bump incumbent starter Mitchell Trubisky down the depth chart, a notion that retired Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long believes based off comments on the Da Windy City Podcast (h/t Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports).

"Long answer short, the writing is on the wall for my friend No. 10," said Long, who retired in January. "We are potentially going to see him in another jersey in years to come here sooner rather than later. I think Nick Foles was brought in to be the starting quarterback. There is no real secret there."

That sentiment has been expressed in the past, with Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune writing the following on April 3:

"As thorough as general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy were in explaining the situation in these uncertain times with the coronavirus pandemic delaying offseason workout programs indefinitely, it's difficult to buy the idea of a true battle for the starting position.

"An impressive Foles, who delicately discussed the dynamic of an open competition, sure sounded as if he's the starter during his own 30-minute call. Short of the 31-year-old falling on his face or being injured, it's his job to lose."

Picked second overall in the 2017 draft, Trubisky has endured an up-and-down pro career in which he struggled in 2019. His completion rate, touchdown percentage, yards per pass attempt and quarterback rating all took noticeable dips, per Pro Football Reference.

As for why Long believes Trubisky has struggled, his former teammate said the following:

"Unfortunately, help. There are other guys that have struggled to stay healthy. I also think that the tight end position is something that needs to be addressed. You look at teams like San Francisco and Baltimore and they have strength in numbers when it comes to studs from the offensive line to the tight ends and we could really implement that in our offense. I know Matt Nagy understands that, but it's a matter of going out there and getting the right pieces."

Eight different offensive linemen and six different tight ends started for the Bears last season, so Trubisky did not benefit from continuity at those positions.

He also played hurt for most of the year after suffering a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in Week 4 versus the Minnesota Vikings that required surgery in January.

Furthermore, the former UNC star improved by year's end (64.7 completion rate, eight total touchdowns and 117 rushing yards).

However, signs point to Foles being QB1 for the Bears next season in an effort to bounce the team back from a disappointing 8-8 record, a three-win drop-off from their NFC North-winning effort the year before.