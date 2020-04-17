Report: Tua Tagovailoa off 3 NFL Draft Boards; Injuries Concern Scouts, Execs

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Despite being one of the best college quarterbacks in the nation at the University of Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa's injury concerns appear to have him slipping on multiple NFL teams' draft boards.

Per The Athletic's Bob McGinn, three teams have taken Tagovailoa off their board entirely due to concerns from scouts and executives about his ability to stay healthy.

