Bill O'Brien Tells Texans Fans to Let DeAndre Hopkins Trade Play out

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 09: Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans and DeAndre Hopkins #10 talk during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien is preaching patience when it comes to the decision to trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson and a second-round pick.

According to TMZ Sports, O'Brien said: "The best thing I can tell the fans is to please ... I think we have to let it all play out! Let it play out. Let the whole thing play out!"

O'Brien later added: "I would say let's review it a year from now. Two years from now. Three years from now. Let's let it all play out."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

