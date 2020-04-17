Bill O'Brien Tells Texans Fans to Let DeAndre Hopkins Trade Play out

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien is preaching patience when it comes to the decision to trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson and a second-round pick.

According to TMZ Sports, O'Brien said: "The best thing I can tell the fans is to please ... I think we have to let it all play out! Let it play out. Let the whole thing play out!"

O'Brien later added: "I would say let's review it a year from now. Two years from now. Three years from now. Let's let it all play out."

