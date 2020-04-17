NBA, WNBA Partnering with Fanatics to Make Team-Branded Facemasks Amid COVID-19

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

The NBA and WNBA are reportedly set to partner with merchandise company Fanatics to create team-branded facemasks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben Pickman of Sports Illustrated reported Friday the leagues' proceeds from the masks will be donated to Feeding America in the United States and Second Harvest in Canada.

