NBA, WNBA Partnering with Fanatics to Make Team-Branded Facemasks Amid COVID-19

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. The National Basketball Association said they would suspend all games after player Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

The NBA and WNBA are reportedly set to partner with merchandise company Fanatics to create team-branded facemasks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben Pickman of Sports Illustrated reported Friday the leagues' proceeds from the masks will be donated to Feeding America in the United States and Second Harvest in Canada.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

