NBA, WNBA Partnering with Fanatics to Make Team-Branded Facemasks Amid COVID-19

NBA, WNBA Partnering with Fanatics to Make Team-Branded Facemasks Amid COVID-19April 17, 2020
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
The NBA and WNBA are reportedly set to partner with merchandise company Fanatics to create team-branded facemasks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ben Pickman of Sports Illustrated reported Friday the leagues' proceeds from the masks will be donated to Feeding America in the United States and Second Harvest in Canada.
