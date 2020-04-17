NFL GM Says Media 'Wronger' Than Ever About Mock Drafts This Season

NFL GM Says Media 'Wronger' Than Ever About Mock Drafts This SeasonApril 17, 2020
Expect to see some surprising picks during the 2020 NFL draft after the predraft process was abbreviated because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The media is wronger about mock drafts this year than you guys have ever been," a general manager told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks
I believe we'll see less groupthink in the draft this year. At pro days, coaches & scouts (from diff teams) spend so much time around each other & they end up forming a consensus on players. Not the case this year. Some will be shocked at how high/low these guys go.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: CMC's Contract Includes $38.2M Guaranteed