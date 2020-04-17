NFL GM Says Media 'Wronger' Than Ever About Mock Drafts This Season

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Expect to see some surprising picks during the 2020 NFL draft after the predraft process was abbreviated because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The media is wronger about mock drafts this year than you guys have ever been," a general manager told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

