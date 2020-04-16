Chase Young Says It 'Would Definitely Be an Honor' to Play for the Redskins

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 17, 2020

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State said, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, the NCAA has concluded that star DE Chase Young must sit out one more football game before he can return.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is fine with mock drafts that have him going No. 2 overall to Washington in next week's 2020 NFL draft.  

"It would definitely be an honor to play at home," Young told ABC 7 News' Scott Abraham on Thursday. "Not a lot of people get the opportunity to play for their hometown football team. God willing, He give me the chance to do it, then—like any team I go to—I'm gonna be the best player I can be."

Young is from Maryland and played high school football at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, before attending Ohio State. DeMatha Catholic is just 15 minutes away from FedEx Field.

     

