Odell Beckham Jr., Vikings Trade Rumors Are 'Completely False,' Says Browns Exec

In case any further confirmation was needed to prove Odell Beckham Jr. isn't on the move, Cleveland Browns executive Paul DePodesta shot down all rumors surrounding supposed talks with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

"It's completely false," DePodesta said. "I have no reason to believe he doesn't want to be here."

The rumors seemed to have originated with Minnesota radio host Marc Malusis at WFAN reporting the Vikings had discussed sending second- and fifth-round picks in 2021 to the Browns for Beckham.

That was on Wednesday morning. By Thursday, Cleveland's chief strategy officer, DePodesta, quickly shot the notion down.

The Vikings are ripe for wide receiver talk after sending star Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills this offseason. Once it became clear Diggs wanted out of Minnesota, there was little the team could do but try to get as much back as possible. That turned out to be a first-round pick, fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick in 2020 and a 2021 fourth-rounder.

But it left the Vikes receiver corps rather depleted, with Adam Thielen poised to take over the No. 1 slot opposite Bisi Johnson and Tajae Sharpe.

With a cadre of picks and a need a wideout, the OBJ rumors made sense.

But Cleveland quickly shut down the rumor.