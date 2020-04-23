AEW Double or Nothing 2020 Early Match Card Predictions and Picks

AEW Double or Nothing 2020 Early Match Card Predictions and PicksApril 23, 2020
With all that is happening in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be easy to lose track of time. So, it's no surprise that AEW Double or Nothing is quickly approaching. On May 23, the event will air from an undisclosed location.
One of All Elite Wrestling's biggest shows and one of the most defining in the company's short history, Double or Nothing is about new beginnings and major rivalries. It's a night when the best clash for supremacy.
This year's card remains mostly undeveloped, with the only confirmed contest being the final of the TNT Championship.
However, everyone is likely to be there. AEW world champion Jon Moxley, women's titleholder Nyla Rose and tag team champions Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page will all likely defend their belts.
Cody, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks, Matt Hardy and rising stars such as Darby Allin and "The Exalted One" Brodie Lee would also have to be involved in some capacity.
This event needs to be huge—even if it is held in an empty arena—and the match card has to reflect that.
The Young Bucks vs. Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara
The Young Bucks have not been in action for weeks following the attack by The Inner Circle on Nick Jackson on March 11. The original plan was to set up a fresh face to compete inside Blood and Guts, but the pandemic caused the postponement of that match.
It is unlikely Nick will remain out of action much longer as The Young Bucks will not want to miss a major AEW event. It only makes sense for him to return in a revenge bout against The Inner Circle.
Since Nick and Matt Jackson have already gone to war multiple times with Santana and Ortis, this leaves Jack Hager and Sammy Guevara. The two are not a frequent tag team, but they are constant allies who could work well together.
This is a straightforward rivalry that should lead to a good match. Hager provides a unique challenge for The Young Bucks, but they should deliver another stellar in-ring performance.
This will be Nick's big win, keeping his team near the top of title contention.
Prediction: The Young Bucks win.
The Death Triangle vs. The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy
The Death Triangle was formed as a statement to AEW.
PAC, Pentagon Jr. and Rex Fenix were done playing anyone else's games, and they were ready to take over as a trio. The announcement came at the expense of The Best Friends, including Orange Cassidy.
This rivalry has raged on since then as Trent and Chuck Taylor have attempted to get one up on their rivals, and Cassidy has also seemingly wanted to help. Nothing has worked, though, so it's time to get to a fair fight in the ring.
This match would be a lighthearted affair much like PAC's excellent bout with Cassidy at Revolution. The two teams can do so much together, and the talent on display is far more than one would expect for a feud with comedic undertones.
While The Best Friends have been on a roll, including keeping a consistent spot in the top-five tag teams, The Death Triangle needs a strong win in this contest more than anything. It has to be established as unstoppable.
Prediction: Death Triangle wins.
Elite Deletion: Chris Jericho vs. Matt Hardy
Matt Hardy arrived in AEW as an instant thorn in the side of Chris Jericho. The two longtime friends and rivals have been positioning themselves for a fascinating big-time cinematic match. While it could happen on Dynamite, it might be better to air it on a huge show such as Double or Nothing.
If the event is staged in an empty arena, cinematic matches should be on the dockets to spread out content. The Elite Deletion could be a big moment for the company in answering the challenge issued by WWE at WrestleMania 36.
Hardy was one of the first men to establish the value of cinematic matches. The Final Deletion with Jeff Hardy still stands out as a ridiculous campy triumph, and Matt and Jericho could go over the top in bold new ways together.
Match quality is less of a factor in contests like this where entertainment is key. Hardy and Jericho are high-class entertainers who will make the most of the moment.
What could be interesting with this match is the potential for follow-up. If Hardy wins, does Jericho transform again? Could The Inner Circle be left without a leader? This will be an interesting story to follow.
Prediction: Hardy wins and deletes Jericho.
AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker
Nyla Rose has taken over the AEW women's division, and no one seems truly capable of toppling her.
However, Dr. Britt Baker has been interested in claiming her own title as the company's top woman. In the most recent AEW Road To video, Rose was not shy about her disdain for her rival.
Booking a singles match may not work, though. Both are heels, and Baker has not been established as AEW's top woman. That accolade goes to Hikaru Shida, who had a brutal and memorable clash with Baker on April 8 in which she came out on top.
No one should scare Rose more than Shida, who has been on a roll. She has taken a dominant spot atop the women's top five thanks to an incredible 7-1 record. She deserves a title shot, but she has not been established as a big enough star to stand alone against The Native Beast on a major show.
This Triple Threat would be an exciting showcase of the top women in AEW and potentially give Shida a chance to fully establish herself in AEW. No one will question how good she is if she can pull off a second showstealer with Baker.
The match has many potential outcomes. All three are future women's champions, but it's too early to dethrone Rose.
Prediction: Rose wins to retain the AEW Women's Championship.
AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Dark Order
It is often ill-advised to put tag team championships on a makeshift pairing, but Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page have added new life to the division. Page's struggles with alcoholism and his friends have made this reign one to remember.
Now is the right time to have a new threat step up, though, and no one has been better built to take the AEW Tag Team Championships than The Dark Order. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson have run through the division, setting themselves up perfectly for gold.
With the arrival of "The Exalted One" Brodie Lee, the likely No. 1 contenders feel unstoppable, and it will be interesting to see how the still-dysfunctional titleholders fight such a unified force.
This is one match that has felt destined for months. The Dark Order have been the most dominant AEW tag team in 2020, and The Exalted One is pushing them toward success.
This should be a great match, particularly given the quality of work from Page and Omega as champions. While they have been great titleholders, they are better suited for the singles scene going forward while The Dark Order dominate AEW's tag division.
Prediction: The Dark Order wins to capture the AEW Tag Team Championships.
TNT Championship Tournament: Cody vs. Lance Archer
The TNT Championship has been highlighted in a major way in recent Dynamite tapings. The tournament has included some great matches with major standouts.
The core of the event is the rivalry between Cody and Lance Archer. Jake "The Snake" Roberts has continually challenged the "Caesar" of AEW to fight Archer just once, but Cody has dodged all potential matches.
However, by agreeing to be in the tournament, he will need to eventually go through The Murderhawk Monster. Archer has been instantly established as an unstoppable force, and he will have to defeat Dustin Rhodes to reach the finals.
When he does so, he will be face-to-face with Dustin's brother, and The American Nightmare won't be able to avoid the confrontation any longer. This is a story that has so much potential to shine through at Double or Nothing.
Archer's power versus Cody's speed would lead to an impactful story-driven encounter in which The American Nightmare may just be overwhelmed by The Murderhawk Monster.
In the end, much like most major matches involving Cody, he cannot win. This is Archer's moment, and it wouldn't look good to have the executive vice president booking himself as champion.
Prediction: Archer wins to become the first-ever TNT champion.
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin
Jon Moxley has promised to take on all challengers, and he has delivered against anyone who steps up. His brutal empty arena match with Jake Hager ended his opponent's undefeated streak, and he now needs a fresh face to challenge him.
Many are set up as potential challengers to the champion. MJF was likely the favorite following Revolution, but his recent absence from television coupled with the star stating on Twitter he may need surgery delays that contest.
The current men's top five includes big names who cannot face Moxley now. Cody is not allowed to compete for the title, while Lance Archer is focused on the TNT Championship. The AEW world champion just fought Chris Jericho at Revolution, and Kenny Omega must defend the AEW Tag Team Championships.
That leaves one big name, a man just outside the top five and the fastest rising star in AEW.
Darby Allin has been treated like a true star since his time limit draw against Cody at Fyter Fest in June 2019. He comes off as a man always ready for the next opportunity, and he and Moxley already had a great match on Dynamite. No one is better suited for the sudden opportunity.
These two would bring the house down. It would be a brutal match in which the referee would be expected to show some leniency to let the two men fight as long as they needed.
In the end, Moxley is too fresh a champion to lose, but it would be fun to see how close Allin gets.
Prediction: Moxley wins to retain the AEW World Championship.