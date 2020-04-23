AEW Double or Nothing 2020 Early Match Card Predictions and Picks

0 of 7

Image Courtesy of: AEW.com

With all that is happening in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be easy to lose track of time. So, it's no surprise that AEW Double or Nothing is quickly approaching. On May 23, the event will air from an undisclosed location.

One of All Elite Wrestling's biggest shows and one of the most defining in the company's short history, Double or Nothing is about new beginnings and major rivalries. It's a night when the best clash for supremacy.

This year's card remains mostly undeveloped, with the only confirmed contest being the final of the TNT Championship.

However, everyone is likely to be there. AEW world champion Jon Moxley, women's titleholder Nyla Rose and tag team champions Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page will all likely defend their belts.

Cody, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks, Matt Hardy and rising stars such as Darby Allin and "The Exalted One" Brodie Lee would also have to be involved in some capacity.

This event needs to be huge—even if it is held in an empty arena—and the match card has to reflect that.