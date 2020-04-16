XFL RB Jacques Patrick, Bengals Reportedly Agree to 3-Year Contract

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 16, 2020

CARSON, CA - MARCH 08: Jacques Patrick #29 of the Tampa Bay Vipers while playing the LA Wildcats at Dignity Health Sports Park during an XFL game on March 8, 2020 in Carson, California. L.A. won 41-34. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
John McCoy/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are adding running back Jacques Patrick on a three-year contract, according to ESPN's Ben Baby.

Patrick most recently played in the XFL for the Tampa Bay Vipers and, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "had interest from several teams" in the NFL.

Patrick appeared to hint at the move on Twitter, and Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate responded:

Patrick and Tate were teammates at Florida State from 2015-17.

The 6'3", 236-pound back went undrafted in 2019 and couldn't find footing on an NFL roster as an undrafted free agent before signing with the Vipers.

Patrick ranked third in the XFL in rushing yards (254 yards) behind teammate DeVeon Smith (365) and St. Louis BattleHawks running back Matt Jones (314). Patrick also tallied two rushing touchdowns on 60 carries across five games.

The XFL announced the cancellation of the remainder of its 2020 inaugural reboot season on March 20, as sports leagues across the world were forced to suspend operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, XFL players were allowed to sign elsewhere:

All operations were suspended and the majority of the league's staff were laid off on April 10.

Video Play Button

The Bengals adding depth at running back is made especially relevant after The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. reported on Wednesday that Cincinnati is "prepared" for starting back Joe Mixon to holdout "if they can't agree to a long-term deal."

The league-worst 2-14 Bengals ranked 25th on the ground last season.

Related

    Report: NFL Still Plans to Release Schedule by May 9

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Still Plans to Release Schedule by May 9

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Bengals Notes — Tobin talks offseason strategy, the need at wide receiver and the No. 1 pick

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Bengals Notes — Tobin talks offseason strategy, the need at wide receiver and the No. 1 pick

    Maven
    via Maven

    Best Draft-Day Trades Since 2000 🤝

    🔀 Rivers, Manning swap teams ♠️ Falcons go all-in on future HOFer

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Draft-Day Trades Since 2000 🤝

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Patrick Mahomes Contract 'Priority' for Chiefs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Patrick Mahomes Contract 'Priority' for Chiefs

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report