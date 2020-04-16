XFL RB Jacques Patrick, Bengals Reportedly Agree to 3-Year Contract

John McCoy/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are adding running back Jacques Patrick on a three-year contract, according to ESPN's Ben Baby.

Patrick most recently played in the XFL for the Tampa Bay Vipers and, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "had interest from several teams" in the NFL.

Patrick appeared to hint at the move on Twitter, and Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate responded:

Patrick and Tate were teammates at Florida State from 2015-17.

The 6'3", 236-pound back went undrafted in 2019 and couldn't find footing on an NFL roster as an undrafted free agent before signing with the Vipers.

Patrick ranked third in the XFL in rushing yards (254 yards) behind teammate DeVeon Smith (365) and St. Louis BattleHawks running back Matt Jones (314). Patrick also tallied two rushing touchdowns on 60 carries across five games.

The XFL announced the cancellation of the remainder of its 2020 inaugural reboot season on March 20, as sports leagues across the world were forced to suspend operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, XFL players were allowed to sign elsewhere:

All operations were suspended and the majority of the league's staff were laid off on April 10.

The Bengals adding depth at running back is made especially relevant after The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. reported on Wednesday that Cincinnati is "prepared" for starting back Joe Mixon to holdout "if they can't agree to a long-term deal."

The league-worst 2-14 Bengals ranked 25th on the ground last season.