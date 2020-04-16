NBA China CEO Derek Chang to Step Down from Position on May 15

Dave Zhong/Getty Images

NBA China announced CEO Derek Chang will step down from his post on May 15 in order to return to his family in London.

"We are thankful for Derek's many contributions leading our business and colleagues in China, including during a time of unprecedented challenges," Mark Tatum, the NBA's deputy commissioner and chief operating officer, said in a statement Thursday.

Chang took the position in June 2018. The NBA has started its search for Chang's replacement.

Under Chang's guidance, the NBA opened its largest store outside of North America in Beijing and expanded partnerships with Chinese media companies, per the release.

The NBA's relationship with China became fraught in October when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted a tweet supporting protestors in Hong Kong. China subsequently pulled away from several components of its relationship with the NBA in the aftermath, costing the league between $150-200 million, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks.

Chang has also been spearheading NBA China's efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the indefinite postponement of the NBA season.