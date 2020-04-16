NBA China CEO Derek Chang to Step Down from Position on May 15

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

NANSHA, CHINA - NOVEMBER 28: Derek Chang, Chief Executive Officer of NBA China, speaks during Panel Discussion on Day 2 of CNBC East Tech West at LN Garden Hotel Nansha Guangzhou on November 28, 2018 in Nansha, Guangzhou, China. (Photo by Dave Zhong/Getty Images for CNBC International)) (Photo by Dave Zhong/Getty Images for CNBC International)
Dave Zhong/Getty Images

NBA China announced CEO Derek Chang will step down from his post on May 15 in order to return to his family in London. 

"We are thankful for Derek's many contributions leading our business and colleagues in China, including during a time of unprecedented challenges," Mark Tatum, the NBA's deputy commissioner and chief operating officer, said in a statement Thursday.

Chang took the position in June 2018. The NBA has started its search for Chang's replacement.

Under Chang's guidance, the NBA opened its largest store outside of North America in Beijing and expanded partnerships with Chinese media companies, per the release. 

The NBA's relationship with China became fraught in October when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted a tweet supporting protestors in Hong Kong. China subsequently pulled away from several components of its relationship with the NBA in the aftermath, costing the league between $150-200 million, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks.

Chang has also been spearheading NBA China's efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the indefinite postponement of the NBA season.

Video Play Button

Related

    Report: 'Optimism' Around NBA Resuming

    There's a growing sense of optimism around the league that this season can be saved amid COVID-19 pandemic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 'Optimism' Around NBA Resuming

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Mock NBA Contract Negotiations 🔮

    @BR_NBA staff try to negotiate extensions with our GM. Tap to see what Tatum, Mitchell, Lonzo and more get ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mock NBA Contract Negotiations 🔮

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Scouts, Execs Sound Off on Green's Decision 🗣

    @Jonwass on Jalen Green's jump to the G League and if others will follow suit ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Scouts, Execs Sound Off on Green's Decision 🗣

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Another 5-Star to G League 🚨

    Isaiah Todd, who decommitted from Michigan, is expected to join Jalen Green in G League

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Another 5-Star to G League 🚨

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report