D'Andre Swift Compares His Game to Christian McCaffrey Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The Chiefs also could benefit from the fact that few other teams need a running back, making elite talent such as Georgia's D’Andre Swift and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor could be there for the taking on Thursday night, April 23 at the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Of all the running backs in the NFL, D'Andre Swift sees his game most like that of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey:

"He does everything," Swift said of McCaffrey. "Catch the ball out of the backfield, they put him in space a lot, make a lot of people miss. I think that's something I think I can do pretty well."  

McCaffrey was named first-team All-Pro last season after leading the NFL with 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns. He's a tough runner with an average of 4.7 yards per carry in his career, but he's best known for the receiving ability that has led to 303 catches over the past three seasons.

His 116 receptions were second-most in the NFL during the 2019 campaign, behind only New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (149).

Swift expects to replicate this type of production despite getting limited action as a receiver during his college career at Georgia. The running back had 73 catches across three seasons, including 24 receptions for 216 yards as a junior in 2019.

It was enough to showcase his upside as the 5'8", 212-pound player tries to become a three-down contributor at the next level.

Video Play Button

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Swift as the No. 1 running back in the 2020 NFL draft class, featuring the best hands at the position.

