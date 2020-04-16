Patrick Mahomes Contract 'Priority' for Chiefs; No Timetable for Extension

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs want to complete a contract extension with Patrick Mahomes, but they won't rush the negotiations, with more pressing matters in front of them.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach addressed Mahomes' contract status during a conference call with reporters Thursday.

"Pat is a priority, and the way we look at it now with all that's going on, I mean, we're going to have a lot of time to work with," Veach said. "Again, just Pat and his agents, Chris (Cabott) and Leigh Steinberg, they know that Pat is a priority. Pat isn't going anywhere. He's going to be here for a long time."

Veach added it's "hard to put a timetable" on when a deal will happen, but "it will be taken care of" eventually.

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said before the Super Bowl that there will be a "right time sometime in the next 12 to 15 months" to get a deal done with Mahomes.

In January, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the Chiefs are planning to make Mahomes the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history with a contract that averages at least $40 million per season and "will almost certainly" include more than $100 million guaranteed.

Mahomes has a lot of leverage. He became the first player in franchise history to be named Associated Press NFL MVP in 2018 after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns.

After dealing with injuries early last season, Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. He threw for 901 yards, ran for 135 yards and accounted for 12 touchdowns in three playoff games.

Mahomes is entering the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract and has an $825,000 base salary. The Chiefs hold an option for 2021, estimated to be worth $19.05 million, that must be exercised by May 3 or it voids.

The Chiefs have gone 23-7 over the past two seasons in games started by Mahomes. He's thrown for 9,128 yards and 76 touchdowns with a 66.0 completion percentage.