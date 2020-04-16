Matthew Hurt Announces He'll Return to Duke, Forgo 2020 NBA Draft

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 16, 2020

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 21: Matthew Hurt #21 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after a shot against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 21, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Duke forward Matthew Hurt is forgoing the 2020 NBA draft to play his sophomore season for the Blue Devils in 2020-21, he announced on Thursday:

Hurt averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 20.5 minutes across 31 games (21 starts) as a freshman for No. 11 Duke in 2019-20. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

