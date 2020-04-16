Travis Kelce Predicts Chiefs vs. 49ers Rematch in Super Bowl LV

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

To the surprise of exactly no one, Travis Kelce thinks the Kansas City Chiefs will be back in next year's Super Bowl.

More surprising is the fact he thinks the San Francisco 49ers will be right back there with them:

"I honestly think it'll be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. I think the San Francisco 49ers are one heck of a team. They're very, very well-coached, very disciplined in who they are and very talented in who they are," Kelce said Thursday on ESPN's First Take.

While Kelce noted that teams haven't finalized their teams yet, the 49ers have a lot of work remaining to replace players lost to free agency or trade. San Francisco lost wideout Emmanuel Sanders to the New Orleans Saints and traded DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts.

Those players, key contributors in 2019, are yet to be replaced. The 49ers also enter 2020 with questions about the acumen of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who didn't do much in San Francisco's playoff run and struggled down the stretch in the team's Super Bowl loss to Kansas City.

Remember: The 49ers went from 4-12 to a Super Bowl berth. There's bound to be some regression to the mean.

That said, they made a believer out of Kelce.