Chiefs GM: Chris Jones Contract 'Certainly' Will Be Discussed Ahead of Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said the team plans to negotiate a long-term contract with defensive tackle Chris Jones ahead of the franchise deadline.

"We know how talented Chris is and I think the franchise tag speaks for it, and we also have a lot of time," Veach told reporters Thursday. "I mean, I think the deadline to get a deal done is July 15, so there's a lot of time to continue the dialogue and to work on something with Chris. We certainly are going to work to maintain him not just for next year, but for the future."

Jones will make $16.1 million on the franchise tag next season if he and the Chiefs are unable to reach a long-term deal by July 15.

