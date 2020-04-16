Chiefs GM: Chris Jones Contract 'Certainly' Will Be Discussed Ahead of Deadline

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) reacts after a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said the team plans to negotiate a long-term contract with defensive tackle Chris Jones ahead of the franchise deadline. 

"We know how talented Chris is and I think the franchise tag speaks for it, and we also have a lot of time," Veach told reporters Thursday. "I mean, I think the deadline to get a deal done is July 15, so there's a lot of time to continue the dialogue and to work on something with Chris. We certainly are going to work to maintain him not just for next year, but for the future."

Jones will make $16.1 million on the franchise tag next season if he and the Chiefs are unable to reach a long-term deal by July 15. 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

