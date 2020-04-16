Roy Halladay's Widow Brandy Says NTSB Report Was 'Very Painful' for Family

Hans Pennink/Associated Press

Brandy Halladay, the widow of two-time Cy Young Award winner Roy Halladay, spoke out about Wednesday's report from the National Transportation Safety Board on the plane crash that killed her husband in November 2017.

In a statement released by the Philadelphia Phillies, Brandy said it was "painful for our family" to read the report:

"Yesterday's NTSB report on Roy's accident was painful for our family, as it has caused us to relive the worst day of our lives.

"It has reinforced what I have previously stated, that no one is perfect. Most families struggle in some capacity and ours was no exception.

"We respectfully ask that you not make assumptions or pass judgment. Rather, we encourage you to hug your loved ones and appreciate having them in your lives."

Per ESPN, the report said Halladay was "doing extreme acrobatics and had high levels of amphetamines in his system" when he lost control of his plane and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in his death due to blunt force trauma and drowning.

The report noted the amphetamine levels in the former Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays star's blood were "about 10 times therapeutic levels," in addition to having morphine and "an antidepressant that can impair judgment" in his system.

NTSB spokesperson Terry Williams told ESPN that Wednesday's released was a factual report, which often precedes a final report "by a few weeks." The final report will include a final determination on what caused the crash.

Roy Halladay was 40 years old when he died. The 16-year MLB veteran was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019, his first year on the ballot.

The Blue Jays retired Halladay's No. 32 jersey on Opening Day in March 2018. The Phillies were scheduled to retire Halladay's No. 34 on May 29, the 10th anniversary of his perfect game against the Florida Marlins.