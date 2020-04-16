DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs to Play in ESPN Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins signals during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Associated Press

Top NFL players and noteworthy celebrities will take part in a 16-person Madden tournament hosted by ESPN, according to Chris Bumbaca of USA Today.

The "Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament" will begin Sunday on ESPN2 with a bracket reveal show and will have games airing on social media channels throughout the week. The championship will take place on Sunday, April 26, at noon on ESPN2.

Here is a full list of participants in the upcoming event:

  • Cam Jordan – New Orleans Saints defensive end
  • Chris Weidman – UFC athlete and former middleweight champion
  • Daniel Cormier – UFC athlete and former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion
  • DeAndre Hopkins – Arizona Cardinals wide receiver
  • Devonta Freeman – NFL running back
  • Drew Lock – Denver Broncos quarterback
  • Marquise “Hollywood” Brown – Baltimore Ravens wide receiver
  • Katie Nolan – ESPN host, Always Late with Katie Nolan
  • Lil Yachty – rapper, singer and songwriter
  • Melvin Gordon – Denver Broncos running back
  • Omar Raja – ESPN digital and social content commentator
  • Pat McAfee – ESPN analyst and contributor; host of "The Pat McAfee Show" 
  • Snoop Dogg – rapper, producer, entrepreneur and actor
  • Stefon Diggs – Buffalo Bills wide receiver
  • Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs tight end
  • YG – rapper and actor

There are eight active NFL players in the field, including five who have been selected to a Pro Bowl.  

The big names from the NFL, including DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs, will match up with high-profile rappers like Snoop Dogg and Lil Yachty in what could be a fun event for fans.

This follows up from the NBA2K tournament on ESPN that featured exclusively NBA players.

Phoenix Suns teammates Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton reached the finals before Booker took home the championship.

It also provided some interesting back-and-forth between the players on video:

Video Play Button

A similar setup for Madden could help provide more content while most sporting events are on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

