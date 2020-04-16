DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs to Play in ESPN Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Top NFL players and noteworthy celebrities will take part in a 16-person Madden tournament hosted by ESPN, according to Chris Bumbaca of USA Today.

The "Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament" will begin Sunday on ESPN2 with a bracket reveal show and will have games airing on social media channels throughout the week. The championship will take place on Sunday, April 26, at noon on ESPN2.

Here is a full list of participants in the upcoming event:

Cam Jordan – New Orleans Saints defensive end

Chris Weidman – UFC athlete and former middleweight champion

Daniel Cormier – UFC athlete and former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion

DeAndre Hopkins – Arizona Cardinals wide receiver

Devonta Freeman – NFL running back

Drew Lock – Denver Broncos quarterback

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown – Baltimore Ravens wide receiver

Katie Nolan – ESPN host, Always Late with Katie Nolan

Lil Yachty – rapper, singer and songwriter

Melvin Gordon – Denver Broncos running back

Omar Raja – ESPN digital and social content commentator

Pat McAfee – ESPN analyst and contributor; host of "The Pat McAfee Show"

Snoop Dogg – rapper, producer, entrepreneur and actor

Stefon Diggs – Buffalo Bills wide receiver

Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs tight end

YG – rapper and actor

There are eight active NFL players in the field, including five who have been selected to a Pro Bowl.

The big names from the NFL, including DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs, will match up with high-profile rappers like Snoop Dogg and Lil Yachty in what could be a fun event for fans.

This follows up from the NBA2K tournament on ESPN that featured exclusively NBA players.

Phoenix Suns teammates Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton reached the finals before Booker took home the championship.

It also provided some interesting back-and-forth between the players on video:

A similar setup for Madden could help provide more content while most sporting events are on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.