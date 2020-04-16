Alex Ovechkin to Face Wayne Gretzky in NHL 20 Series for Charity on April 22

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Wayne Gretzky's resume is unmatched on the ice, but hockey fans are about to see whether The Great One's primacy extends to the virtual realm.

The Washington Post's Scott Allen reported Gretzky will face off against Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin in a best-of-three NHL 20 series.

During the event, which will run Wednesday, Gretzky and Ovechkin will encourage fans to donate to the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation and Edmonton Food Bank to aid in the relief effort amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gretzky told Allen he approached the Capitals' vice president of communications, Sergey Kocharov, to set up the matchup.

"There's been so much talk about the goal record, so there's a nice link between Alex and myself," he said. "I thought we could do something that people could watch and help raise money for those who need it."

Gretzky will be joined by his son, Tristan, and Ovechkin will play alongside John Casagranda, who's signed to Caps Gaming.