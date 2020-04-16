Anonymous NFL Scout Says Mekhi Becton 'Loves to Cook and Eat' More Than Football

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

At least one anonymous NFL scout has some concerns about former Louisville offensive lineman and 2020 NFL draft prospect Mekhi Becton.

According to Bob McGinn of The Athletic, a scout said the following about why they ranked Becton lower than most: "Know why I have him fifth [on my vote]? Because he loves to cook and eat more than he loves frigging football ... He can be a freak now. You could hit on him. You know what he is? He's [Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle] Trent Brown (6-8 ½, 353, 5.26)."

Becton is a physical specimen at 6'7" and 364 lbs., and he ran an impressive 5.1 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Along with Iowa's Tristan Wirfs and Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Becton is one of the most highly touted offensive line prospects in the 2020 class.

If Becton lives up to the anonymous scout's comparison to Brown, he would be worth a first-round pick, as Brown is a one-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion who has started 55 games in five NFL seasons.

Becton was an immediate starter as a freshman at Louisville and went on to start 35 games at tackle during his three seasons with the Cardinals. In 2019, Becton won the Jacobs Blocking Award and was named first-team All-ACC.

While much of the focus entering next week's NFL draft is on the deep skill-position pools at quarterback, running back and wide receiver, there may not be as much top-end talent along the offensive line.

Wirfs, Wills and Becton are arguably the top three options, but all of them have question marks. The same can be said for Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Houston's Josh Jones and Michigan's Cesar Ruiz, who are potential first-round picks as well.

Bleacher Report NFL draft expert Matt Miller ranked Becton as the No. 18 overall player and No. 4 offensive lineman in the draft behind Wills, Wirfs and Thomas on his latest big board.

Miller also predicted that Becton will go 11th overall to the New York Jets in his most recent mock draft.

The 2020 NFL draft will run from April 23-25 with a new virtual format because of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.