Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of Latest Buzz from 2020 NFL Draft's Lying Season

0 of 8

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Lying season, smokescreen season—whatever moniker one might prefer, the NFL rumor mill throws it on thick in the week before the draft.

This year's final, exhausting march to draft day will undoubtedly feature whispers about all of the top passers, teams with extra assets looking to move up, teams with a lack of assets hoping to move down and quite a bit more.

It's a good time to step back and play a bit of "fact or fiction" with the top rumblings based on what we know when it comes to each team's goals, the prospect stock market and more.

These are the biggest buzz items about a week out, sorted into fact or fiction breakdowns.

Tune in to our 2020 NFL Draft Show for live, in-depth analysis on what each pick means for your team, with hosts Adam Lefkoe, Matt Miller and Connor Rogers. No fluff, no B.S. Download the B/R app and watch starting Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET.