Gerrit Cole Buys $5.6M CT Mansion After Signing $324M Yankees Contract

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

A lucrative contract from the New York Yankees afforded Gerrit Cole the opportunity to purchase a luxurious mansion near his new home team's stadium.

Per Realtor.com's Randy White, Cole and his wife, Amy Crawford, bought a $5.55 million mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, in February.

White noted the house was originally put on the market last September with an asking price of $5.45 million and is located approximately 30 minutes from Yankee Stadium.

The three-story mansion covers two acres and includes 6.5 bathrooms and five bedrooms packed into roughly 9,000 square feet. The master suite alone features a fireplace and two dressing rooms.

Cole's new dwellings are befitting a player who signed the richest deal for a pitcher in MLB history. The three-time All-Star received a nine-year, $324 million contract from the Yankees in December.