NBA Mock Draft 2020: Predictions for Round 1 Based on Latest Rumors and Buzz

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

While many NBA teams would prefer the league office to move the draft from June 25 to August 1 at the earliest so they can have more time to evaluate talent, they'll still have to eventually make their selections.

Not surprisingly, with little to no way of getting in-person looks at draft-eligible prospects, the buzz from teams in the lottery are resulting in names on mock drafts moving up and down like a game of musical chairs.

Before the college basketball season began, James Wiseman was the unanimous No. 1 pick, according to most analysts and scouts. Now, he's moved out of the Top-5 in a number of mocks.

"This is a very tricky draft with little surefire quality," one Western Conference scout told The Post's Marc Berman.

With that in mind, here's a look at a mock draft based on the latest buzz.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

3. Minnesota: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

4. Atlanta: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

5. Detroit: R.J. Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

6. New York: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

7. Chicago: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

8. Charlotte: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

9. Washington: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn



10. Phoenix: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

11. San Antonio: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

12. Sacramento: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

14. Portland: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

15. Orlando: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

16. Minnesota (via Brooklyn): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

17. Boston (via Memphis): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

18. Dallas: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

19. Milwaukee (via Indiana): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

20. Brooklyn (via Philadelphia): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver (via Houston): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

22. Philadelphia (via Oklahoma City): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

23. Miami: Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C, Duke

24. Utah: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

25. Oklahoma City (via Denver): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos

26. Boston: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona

27. New York (via L.A. Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto: Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State

29. L.A. Lakers: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

30. Boston (via Milwaukee): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Anthony Edwards to the Golden State Warriors

On paper, the Golden State Warriors have no need for a player like Anthony Edwards.

They're set on shooting guard with perennial All Star Klay Thompson in the backcourt with two-time MVP Stephen Curry.

But the harsh truth is this: Edwards is the best player on the board.

If Golden State does win the No. 1 pick, they'll have no choice but to take the SEC Freshman of the Year and either find a way to integrate him into their system, or trade for a player like Isaac Okoro and another player or future draft pick.

By now, Edwards is a household name.

The freakishly athletic guard can create his own shot, jump out of the gym and hold his own as a perimeter defender.

Head coach Steve Kerr said that he was looking for a defender in this draft and Edwards fits the bill.

While at Georgia, he averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game and showed that he's not afraid of the big moments.

If given an opportunity to log minutes, Edwards will easily be in the running for Rookie of the Year.

LaMelo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Despite the player movement on the mock boards, LeMelo Ball still finds himself in the Top-3 on most lists.

The fact that the 6'7" point guard is coveted by a litany of NBA front offices shouldn't be a surprise.

As the focal point for the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian National Basketball League, Ball did not disappoint, showing numerous flashes of brilliance in the open court.

His size and court vision alone has teams clamoring for his services, but he also has star power.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are scrambling to rebuild in the post LeBron James era, so they could use an infusion of star power and Ball has it in droves.

The Cavs would likely prefer a player like Anthony Edwards, but if he's not there, they'll take Ball and figure out how he fits into their system with Collin Sexton and Darius Garland already in the backcourt.

Of course Ball needs to drastically improve his jump shot and he's likely a liability on defense, but his ability to push the pace and run an offense overshadow his weaknesses.

His older brother Lonzo is finding his groove with the New Orleans Pelicans and based on his play with the Hawks, it looks like he has the most upside of any of the Ball brothers.

Killian Hayes to the Minnesota Timberwolves

French point guard Killian Hayes is an under the radar prospect gaining quite a bit of steam as a top prospect in this draft, so the Minnesota Timberwolves may have to learn how to Parlez-vous Français real quick.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

After winning the MVP award for helping France win the gold medal at the 2017 U16 European Championship and averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 assists per game for Germany's Ratiopharm Ulm, the 6'5" floor general made the jump as a top international player.

The crafty lefty has an array of offensive moves in his bag, including crossovers, stepback jumpers, runners and floaters. He's also able to finish in the paint despite contact.

The T-Wolves already have a lefty in the backcourt in D'Angelo Russell, but Hayes could join him to create the perfect combo.

The southpaw is adept at playing in a ball-screen offense and has a strong feel for the game.

He'll have to improve his three-point shot to excel in the NBA, but his size and instincts are worth the price of admission.

Follow Maurice Bobb on Twitter, @ReeseReport



Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

