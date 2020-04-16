B/R Staff Roundtable: Mock Negotiating Rookie-Scale Max Extensions

6 of 8

Agent Pitch: Keep Lonzo happy to keep Zion happy

Let's cut to the chase: With Lonzo Ball by his side, Zion Williamson is a surefire All-Star.

Zion's 11.9 plus/minus shrinks to minus-6.8 without Ball per 36 minutes, and there's a wild net-rating swing of 15.2 to minus-7.5. Per Basketball Reference, Ball and Zion outscore opponents by 14.5 points per 100 possessions.

Zion needs Lonzo, and their two-man game is pure synergy.

From full-court lobs to drive-and-kicks, the two have already established a connection that allows them to bully opponents in transition and in half-court sets. While putting up Shaq-like numbers at the rim, Zion still relies on others to put him in position to succeed. In fact, 75.6 percent of his made baskets were assisted in his 19 games.

Their off-court connection has been notable too.

"We do feel the hype, but right now I am just trying to get a feel for my teammates," Williamson said on ESPN+'s NBA Rooks. "Lonzo went through a similar situation, so he knows what I am going through right now, and he is giving great advice on how to handle it."



"Zion can come to me for anything," Ball added. "It doesn't have to be basketball-related. I am always here for him, and obviously you know his play on the court is amazing."

Ball's effect isn't limited to Zion.

The starting group of Ball, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Williamson and Derrick Favors produced the best net rating in the NBA among units that played 180 minutes or more. Since Dec. 18, Ball averaged 13.6 points, 7.9 assists and 7.2 rebounds while shooting over 40 percent from three on 6.8 attempts per game in addition to posting the team's fourth-best plus-minus. Only LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Ben Simmons bettered that production over the second half of the season.

The Pelicans were flying with this young group and need stability after being forced to deal their second franchise icon less than one year ago. The team and Ingram came to an understanding due to his complicated injury history that forced him to play out the season after being extension-eligible in 2019. No such excuse lies with Ball.

Request: five years, 25 percent maximum salary. Starting salary can increase to 30 percent of the cap if Ball finishes on the All-NBA team, plus a 15 percent trade bonus and player option in his final season.

— Preston Ellis

Team Response: That's wild. Let's look at some comps...

The future is bright in New Orleans. There's no question we're at the start of something special with our young group, including Ball. The challenge will be forging ahead wisely to turn this squad into a perennial contender. We have to worry about Holiday, Ingram, Zion and our veterans like JJ Redick and Favors.

To tie up that amount in Ball would be difficult. If that's the ask, we're better off waiting until restricted free agency next summer to let the market decide.

For reference, here are salaries for some other capable point guards around the league: Spencer Dinwiddie ($11.5 million), Ricky Rubio ($17 million), Eric Bledsoe ($17.5 million), Terry Rozier ($18.9 million), Malcolm Brogdon ($21.3 million).

An $18 million average over four years would make sense for Ball. We'd prefer to start at $20.5 million and then descend each year for a total of $72.16 million. We'd include the requested trade bonus as an additional incentive, but we have no intention of trading him.

Agent Response: We're not bluffing

My client is dedicated to New Orleans. He wants this group to stay intact while still earning what he deserves in his prime.

Lonzo, the No. 2 pick in 2017, hasn't reached his ceiling. He is also the perfect fit for what you are building in New Orleans and fully unleashes your franchise player. In the interest of making a deal, we've convinced him to waive his trade kicker.

We are willing to come down to the deal Jaylen Brown signed last summer (four years, $115 million) in de-escalating value, giving your franchise long-term relief. Lonzo is willing to do what it takes to bring the core back.

We want to keep Zion focused on his development, not on outside distractions. Since these two players are already so close, it would benefit your organization to make sure Ball keeps him focused on New Orleans and not on contract negotiations.

Let's make a deal now and focus on the foundation the Pelicans have built in 2020. If the above terms are not met, my client will earn the full max in 2021 when teams that miss on Giannis have money to spend.

Team Response: Good luck out there!

We're going to have to wait until July if that's the demand. We'd be willing to add almost $10 million to the offer: $22 million starting salary, descending for an $82 million total.

Given Ball's history, physically, that's a lot to turn down.