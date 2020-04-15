Rob Manfred Says MLB Must 'Turn over Every Stone' in Effort to Play 2020 Season

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is far from ready to give up on holding some version of a 2020 season.  

"I think it's incumbent upon us to turn over every stone to try to play the game in 2020 if there's any way we can in the environment," he said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

While he pointed out the league will explore different possibilities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he also said sports need to wait until there is more information available to make a final decision.

"We have tried to be cautious about trying to go too soon, based on what the public health situation is," Manfred said. "For people to be out there saying we're not going to have any sports in 2020, I think that's going the other way. I think we all need, no matter what your predilection is, to wait for the situation to unfold more, give us more information and then make realistic decisions about what's possible."

         

