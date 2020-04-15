Tom Brady Pledges 1st Bucs Game Jersey, Dinner Experience to All In Challenge

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Fanatics' All In Challenge is going viral among public figures to raise funds for COVID-19 relief, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joined the movement on Wednesday:

Brady offered "a once-in-a-lifetime experience" of attending the Buccaneers' first home game next season followed by dinner or a workout with the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer. The winner will also win Brady's first game-worn jersey as a Buc and his game-worn cleats.

The bidding started at $50,000.

Alex Rodriguez, Russell Wilson, Todd Gurley and Jayson Tatum are among a long list of athletes participating:

After 20 years with the New England Patriots in which he won an NFL-record six Super Bowl championships, Brady departed the team in free agency. The three-time NFL MVP signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay.