Tom Brady Pledges 1st Bucs Game Jersey, Dinner Experience to All In Challenge

Tom Brady Pledges 1st Bucs Game Jersey, Dinner Experience to All In ChallengeApril 16, 2020
Fanatics' All In Challenge is going viral among public figures to raise funds for COVID-19 relief, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joined the movement on Wednesday:
Brady offered "a once-in-a-lifetime experience" of attending the Buccaneers' first home game next season followed by dinner or a workout with the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer. The winner will also win Brady's first game-worn jersey as a Buc and his game-worn cleats.
The bidding started at $50,000.
Alex Rodriguez, Russell Wilson, Todd Gurley and Jayson Tatum are among a long list of athletes participating:
Alex Rodriguez @AROD
Thank you, @MichaelGRubin. I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Go to https://t.co/mSgTPkHhcW & watch this video to see what I’ve auctioned off. Help me feed the hungry during this challenging time. I’m excited to be challenging two of the GOATs, Warren Buffett & @TigerWoods. https://t.co/ALE6h6M7RV
Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson
Double Date with US?!! @Ciara & I accept the #ALLINCHALLENGE!! Watch the video & go to https://t.co/AlgTjLCkmX to join the auction! Let’s come together to feed the hungry during these tough times. I challenge @jlo, @arod, @johnlegend, @chrissyteigen .. are you ALL IN? https://t.co/VGbuBlmH59
Todd Gurley II @TG3II
I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE from @MichaelGRubin. Hit the link in my bio and bid on a VIP UGA experience w/ me where 100% of the proceeds go to charity. Also, I’m challenging my fellow Bulldogs to get in on the action, @ajgreen_18 @bubbawatson Matthew Stafford you got next! https://t.co/iOi5wfwUes
After 20 years with the New England Patriots in which he won an NFL-record six Super Bowl championships, Brady departed the team in free agency. The three-time NFL MVP signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay.
