Tom Brady Pledges 1st Bucs Game Jersey, Dinner Experience to All In Challenge

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 16, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady smiles while taking questions from reporters following an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Fanatics' All In Challenge is going viral among public figures to raise funds for COVID-19 relief, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joined the movement on Wednesday:

Brady offered "a once-in-a-lifetime experience" of attending the Buccaneers' first home game next season followed by dinner or a workout with the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer. The winner will also win Brady's first game-worn jersey as a Buc and his game-worn cleats. 

The bidding started at $50,000.

Alex Rodriguez, Russell Wilson, Todd Gurley and Jayson Tatum are among a long list of athletes participating:

After 20 years with the New England Patriots in which he won an NFL-record six Super Bowl championships, Brady departed the team in free agency. The three-time NFL MVP signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay. 

