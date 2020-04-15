Cowboys Rumors: Aldon Smith, Randy Gregory Decisions Not Expected Before Draft

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys pass-rushers Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory are both seeking reinstatement from the NFL this offseason but won't get a decision before the start of the draft on April 23, per ESPN's Ed Werder.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has the authority to readmit each player after both were suspended indefinitely for violating the league's substance abuse policy under the previous collective bargaining agreement.

Gregory was suspended all of last season, while Smith hasn't played an NFL game since 2015.

The new CBA removes suspensions for positive tests for marijuana and will instead push players toward treatment.

These changes could benefit both players, who each have had their careers derailed by off-field issues.

Gregory was a second-round pick by the Cowboys in 2015 but has only appeared in 28 games while missing two full seasons. Smith was a star in his first two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2012 after totaling 19.5 sacks.

Smith was suspended nine games in 2014 and one year in 2015 for violating the league's substance abuse policy. His list of transgressions includes being charged with possession of an assault weapon and suspicion of driving under the influence, and he was booked for domestic violence-related charges that he pleaded not guilty to.

The 30-year-old landed a one-year deal with the Cowboys worth up to $4 million earlier this month.

However, the uncertainty regarding the status of each player could force Dallas to make other plans in the upcoming draft.