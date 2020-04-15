AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 15

1 of 1

Credit: AEW

The latest quarterfinal round match in the tournament to crown the first TNT champion kicked off this week's show as Colt Cabana battled the seemingly insurmountable Lance Archer.

Cabana kept Archer off-guard early, unloading chop after chop and reddening the Murderhawk Monster's chest. Archer responded, almost nonchalantly, downing the veteran babyface. He toyed with him, his dominance evident early, as the show headed to commercial break.

After the timeout, Cabana mounted a momentary comeback but Archer shut him down with a pounce, reminiscent of his fellow Impact Wrestling alumni Monty Brown.

Moments later, the explosive big man finished Cabana off with a reverse Razor's Edge for the impressive pinfall victory.

Result

Archer defeated Cabana

Grade

B-

Analysis

This was a one-sided match that saw Archer dominate the resilient babyface Cabana, as it should have been. Unfortunately, the commercial break really hurt the flow of the match and cut out what could have been a more meaningful Cabana comeback attempt.

Archer has been fantastic in his two in-ring performances to date and Cabana is a seasoned pro who really made everything thrown at him look good.

This was good for what it was but with a little more heat and some added time, this could have been superb. bit of storytelling that really elevated the urgency of the tournament.