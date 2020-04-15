U.S. Soccer Development Academy Shut Down Because of COVID-19 Pandemic

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 15, 2020

BRADENTON, FL - JANUARY 22: Walker Zimmerman of the United States fights for the ball with Jesus Ferreira at IMG Academy on January 22, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States Soccer Development Academy is ceasing operations, effective immediately, due to the coronavirus pandemic.  

U.S. Soccer announced the decision Wednesday in a joint statement from the organization's CEO Will Wilson, sporting director Earnie Stewart and president Cindy Parlow Cone. 

"This was an incredibly difficult decision to make," the statement said, "but the extraordinary and unanticipated circumstances around the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a financial situation that does not allow for the continuation of the Development Academy program into the future. We know that suddenly discontinuing a program that has been with U.S. Soccer for many years is shocking, but these unprecedented times required acting now." 

