Ex-Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr. Wants to Play in 2020, Not Entertaining NFL Retirement

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. isn't considering retirement even if he's yet to find a new NFL team.

The 35-year-old free agent, who most recently played with the New Orleans Saints, told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler he has no intention to give up the game.

"I've still got a few more years left in me," Ginn said.

