Ex-Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr. Wants to Play in 2020, Not Entertaining NFL Retirement

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 15, 2020

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) runs a route in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Bill Feig/Associated Press

Wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. isn't considering retirement even if he's yet to find a new NFL team. 

The 35-year-old free agent, who most recently played with the New Orleans Saints, told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler he has no intention to give up the game. 

"I've still got a few more years left in me," Ginn said. 

     

