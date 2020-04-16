WNBA Draft 2020: Start Time, Schedule, Round 1 Order and Mock Predictions

John Locher/Associated Press

For the last month, the sports world has been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, one event that hasn't been forced to be postponed is the 2020 WNBA draft.

On Friday night, the top stars from women's college basketball will take the next step in their careers as they find out which teams they'll play for in the WNBA. The draft is set to take place at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Although the draft is still occurring, it will now be held virtually. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will be announcing the picks, while some prospects will join the ESPN coverage remotely.

Here's a look at how the first round of this year's WNBA draft could unfold.

WNBA Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. New York Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu, PG, Oregon

2. Dallas Wings: Satou Sabally, SF, Oregon

3. Indiana Fever: Lauren Cox, PF, Baylor

4. Atlanta Dream: Chennedy Carter, PG, Texas A&M

5. Dallas Wings: Tyasha Harris, PG, South Carolina

6. Minnesota Lynx: Megan Walker, SF, UConn

7. Dallas Wings: Ruthy Hebard, PF, Oregon

8. Chicago Sky: Crystal Dangerfield, PG, UConn

9. New York Liberty: Bella Alarie, SF, Princeton

10. Phoenix Mercury: Beatrice Mompremier, SF, Miami

11. Seattle Storm: Kiah Gillespie, SF, Florida State

12. New York Liberty: Jocelyn Willoughby, SF, Virginia

Ionescu the clear-cut favorite to go No. 1

There's little doubt that the first name announced Friday night will be Sabrina Ionescu.

Ionescu likely would have been a top selection in last year's WNBA draft, but she decided to go back to Oregon for her senior season. And with the Ducks, the 5'11" guard made history, becoming the first player in NCAA Division I to tally at least 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in a career.

Over her four years at Oregon, Ionescu averaged 18.0 points, 7.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds in 142 games. She had 26 career triple-doubles, including eight this season while leading the Ducks to a 31-2 record and the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament championships. They would have been a strong favorite in the NCAA tournament, which was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Sabrina is a transcendent basketball player," Oregon coach Kelly Graves said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "There's really nothing that she couldn't do on the court. She was the ultimate leader."

Now, it's time for Ionescu to move on to the next stage of her career in the WNBA. And it won't be surprising if she remains one of the biggest stars in all of women's basketball.

Other Oregon players come off the board quickly

John Locher/Associated Press

While Ionescu played a big role in Oregon's tremendous season, it wasn't just her that fueled the Ducks' team success. And she isn't the only player from the team about to enter the WNBA.

Satou Sabally and Ruthy Hebard, a pair of 6'4" forwards, are also likely first-round picks in this year's draft. And while it's possible that one becomes a WNBA teammate of Ionescu if either is still available at No. 9, when New York picks again, it seems unlikely they'll still be on the board.

Sabally should be the No. 2 pick, going to Dallas to begin her WNBA career. She has been a dominant player at Oregon the past two seasons, averaging 16.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 2018-19 and 16.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this past season. That led to her deciding to forgo her senior season with the Ducks.

Because the Wings own three of the first seven picks in the draft (No. 2, No. 5 and No. 7), there's a strong chance that Sabally and Hebard will begin their WNBA careers on the same team. It would make sense for Dallas to use the No. 7 selection on Hebard, who was a four-year starter at Oregon and averaged at least 16.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game each of the past three seasons.

Since the franchise moved to Dallas ahead of the 2016 season, the Wings have endured four straight losing campaigns and lost their only two playoff series. Sabally and Hebard could become a strong duo that helps turn the franchise around.

Liberty improve roster with numerous early picks

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

While Ionescu will be an easy decision to make at No. 1, the Liberty will have some choices to make with their other two first-round picks, which will come at No. 9 and No. 12. And while Ionescu is likely to be a star, she'll need some help around her in order to make New York successful, so these picks could be important ones.

Over the last two seasons, the Liberty have gone 17-51, missing the playoffs both years. This draft provides an opportunity for them to get the team back on track and perhaps build a core that could lead it to the first WNBA championship in franchise history.

Princeton forward Bella Alarie and Virginia forward Jocelyn Willoughby are two players who New York should consider, and both will likely be available when its late-first-round selections arrive.

Alarie finished her four-year career at Princeton, in which she started all 106 games she played, with 1,703 points and 964 rebounds. Willoughby was a four-year starter at Virginia, finishing her career with 1,677 points and 868 rebounds in 127 games.

Together, Alarie and Willoughby could support Ionescu and become great pieces for the Liberty to construct their team around.